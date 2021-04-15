Jackie Robinson Day memory: stole 197 bags during MLB career, lost a couple in RVA

We pause for Jackie Robinson Day, an annual celebration of April 15, 1947, when Robinson as a Brooklyn Dodger became the first Black man to play Major League Baseball. In a few ways, Robinson is always in Richmond.

A portion of the outfield fence at The Diamond is dedicated to Robinson, whose picture is featured. Also, his number 42 is painted on the walls along each foul line. And no Richmond Flying Squirrel ever wears No. 42, retired throughout all levels of affiliated baseball in honor of Robinson.

In person, Robinson visited Richmond at least four times following the completion of his playing career, and during one of those trips, his luggage was lost.

A few days before the Nov. 5, 1968, presidential election, Robinson appeared in Richmond on behalf of the Humphrey-Muskie Democratic ticket. Robinson had been on the road for several days (20 states). When he arrived at Richmond’s Byrd Field on a flight following a long morning of travel, his baggage mistakenly had not accompanied him.

According to the Richmond News Leader, Robinson said, “Well, I’ve gone this far with this shirt, I guess I can go for the rest of the way.” He filled out a lost-baggage form at the airport, and moved on with his day.