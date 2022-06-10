Jalen Crisler, one of Kickers 'towers,' blossoming into multidimensional contributor

Ready to move on to a new opportunity after one season at Forward Madison FC, Jalen Crisler knew exactly who he would call first: Darren Sawatzky.

Crisler and Sawatzky, the Richmond Kickers’ chief sporting officer and head coach, have known each other for about a decade. Sawatzky is from Seattle, and Crisler grew up in that area.

And Sawatzky, in a previous role, coached Crisler with the Seattle Sounders U-23 squad, where Crisler spent his summers while attending Gonzaga.

So the roots ran deep. And with spots open on the Kickers’ back line, the defender would have the chance to fight for a spot in the lineup in Richmond.

“And that's all I wanted,” Crisler said Friday. “I wanted an opportunity to come in and prove myself — and prove myself in this league — and [Sawatzky] was able to give me that opportunity.”

The Kickers signed Crisler in a deal announced in February 2021. And the Everett, Wash., native accomplished what he set out to do. He earned a stable spot, starting all 28 of Richmond’s games last year, which was more than double the appearances he accrued in his two prior professional seasons.

And this year he’s continued to blossom, as not just a stalwart at center back, but now as a threat in front of goal, too. At 6-4, Crisler is tied for the tallest on the Kickers’ roster with fellow center back Nathan Aune.

The height has proven a valuable commodity of late. Crisler scored his first two professional goals in each of Richmond’s last two games, skying above opposing defenders for headers.

It’s an ability that could continue to yield more scoring opportunities for the Kickers (3-3-3) moving forward, who host the Charlotte Independence (4-3-2) at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at City Stadium.

“He's gotten better and better. So we trust that,” Sawatzky said of Crisler’s scoring ability. “So we give him more freedom to do it more and more."

For Sawatzky, in identifying defensive reinforcements to add before last season, Crisler fit a desired mold.

Players from the Northwest possess a toughness, Sawatzky explained Friday, that’s forged by growing up playing in snow and rain, on rough turf. Because of that, Sawatzky is keen on defenders from that area.

“Because I know that they can handle hardship and adversity,” he said.

So in the aftermath of Kyle Venter’s retirement and of Wahab Ackwei’s move to Loudoun United, Sawatzky leaned in to what he knows. He added Crisler and also Aune, who also grew up in the Seattle area and who, like Crisler, was coached by Sawatzky in the Sounders U-23 program. Their signings were announced at the same time.

Crisler was coming off a year with fellow USL League One side Forward Madison in which he started the first game and suffered a knee laceration that required 20 stitches. He, in turn, lost his spot in the lineup and appeared just once more in a season abbreviated due to the pandemic.

So playing such a substantial role for Richmond last year was huge for Crisler’s confidence, he said. His 2,432 minutes played in 2021 led all Kickers outfield players.

He’s continued to start this year, playing all 90 minutes in all but one of his eight appearances. And, in their second years in Richmond, both he and Aune have built up the trust from Sawatzky to have greater leash in terms of the Kickers’ attack.

“You have these two big towers, you use those,” Sawatzky said.

Both Crisler and Aune headed in Ethan Bryant corner kicks in the Kickers’ 3-0 win over Chattanooga Red Wolves SC on June 1. They were the first professional goals for both.

Then Aune teed up Crisler with a cross into the box for a header against South Georgia Tormenta FC on June 4, a second goal in as many games. Crisler was named to the USL League One team of the week Monday, for the second time this season. He made it onto the team of the week twice all of last year. Aune was selected this week as well.

“Scoring goals is always fun,” Crisler said. “But, at the same time, our focus is defensively. And if Aune and I can contribute on those set pieces, great. But we know the attackers here as well that are going to be scoring goals for us.”

The defensive prowess of Crisler and Aune will be crucial Saturday — the second-place Independence are tied for second in USL League One with 13 total goals, though top scorer Tresor Mbuyu has not played since May 18 due to injury.

For Crisler, the move to Richmond from Madison has been the best choice he could’ve made, he said. He’s proven himself — what he set out to do from the start.

And now he’s growing into a multidimensional cog, another Kickers goal scoring threat.

“I don't know where I'd be if I wasn't here after Madison,” Crisler said.