On Wednesday at 3:30 p.m., James Wood worked on his swing indoors at The Diamond, in the new batting facility across from the visitors’ clubhouse.

From there, Wood proceeded to the field, where the Double-A Harrisburg Senators held their formal outdoor batting practice, along with some agility and fielding drills. The first pitch of the game against the Richmond Flying Squirrels was still 90 minutes away. Wood could fit in more swings indoors, a light meal, and maybe a few sets with dumbbells or elastic bands.

The plan for Wood, a 6-foot-6, 240-pound outfielder who is the Washington Nationals’ top prospect and among the top 10 in the minors: keep stacking these long but valuable developmental days.

The hitting. The fielding. The nutrition. The weight-lifting. The throwing. The stretching. The agility drills. The consistent sleep. The video review. The analytics reports. The games.

And then believe it will pay off in a productive, extended MLB career. That seems likely for the left-handed-hitting Wood, who’s 20, in the estimation of the Flying Squirrels’ second-year manager, Dennis Pelfrey.

“I would call him a game changer,” said Pelfrey. “He can do a lot of different things and beat you in a lot of different ways ... He’s the full package.”

Against Richmond this week, Wood homered, had another hit, and scored twice in the Flying Squirrels’ 5-4 Tuesday win and went hitless with a walk in Wednesday’s 4-0 Senators’ victory. He is batting .231 with 14 homers and 42 RBI in 60 Harrisburg games after starting the season at High-A Wilmington and hitting .293 with eight homers and 36 RBI in 42 games.

Between the two stops, Wood has been successful on 14 of 17 stolen base attempts. His strikeouts increased at the Double-A level (83 in those 60 Senators’ games), but Wood entered the second game of the six-game series at Richmond batting .290 with seven homers and 19 RBI since July 25 (18 games).

“I didn’t really change anything. I just sort of tried to make small adjustments,” said Wood of his move to Double-A in late May. “Obviously, I think the pitching is a lot better. I think the defense is better, too. The command is better, the (velocity) is up a little bit. So I’m still trying to get adjusted and all that, and just sort of get comfortable here.”

A more significant adaptation was required about a year ago, when Wood went from the San Diego Padres’ organization to the Nationals in an eight-player trade that sent MLB star outfielder Juan Soto to the Padres.

“Nothing too crazy. Obviously it was sort of an adjustment getting used to a different coaching staff, some different philosophies and whatnot,” said Wood, who was San Diego’s second-round selection in the 2021 draft and turns 21 on Sept. 17.

Wood’s 6-6 height screams “This guy will end up playing first base!” But watch him maneuver in the outfield and his defense is impressive.

“Really good baseball IQ, understands how his body works,” said Pelfrey. “I think some people would watch him play and think it’s almost lazy looking, or not any effort. But I think there’s a lot of effort there.

“When the game comes easy to guys, sometimes it looks that way. And it comes really easy to him. He does a lot of good things really well."

Wood is the son of Kenny Wood, who starred as a University of Richmond forward from 1989 to 1993, scoring 1,427 points to go with 717 rebounds, and is a member of the school's hall of fame. The four Spiders teams on which Wood played went 81-40, with two NCAA tournament appearances and one in the NIT.

Wood settled in Olney, Md., about 10 miles north of Washington, with his wife and three children, two daughters and James, the youngest.

"He always liked baseball more than basketball. It was never a question. He just gravitated to swinging a bat rather than shooting a ball," said Kenny Wood, a UR hall of famer.

Wood is now in an organization whose farm system is well respected, and whose major league team is rebuilding, but seemingly moving in the right direction. Opportunity is coming, as Wood keeps stacking the days.

“Sometimes for us, it’s really cool to see guys on the other (team) who play the game really well,” said Pelfrey. “We want our guys to do really well every single night, obviously. But when you see something special on the other side, it’s really fun to watch, too.”

