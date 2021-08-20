Jaret Patterson and Landon Collins star for Washington; Taylor Heinicke shows off his playmaking in a preseason win

LANDOVER, Md. - The biggest fan at FedEx Field on Friday night had the best seat in the house.
Chase Young was jumping, shouting and generally going wild as his high school teammate, Jaret Patterson, made a compelling case for a spot on the Washington Football Team's 53-man roster.
Patterson had a 37-yard kickoff return, then a handful of other dynamic runs before a 1-yard score that was Washington's only touchdown of the evening.
"I love handing the ball off and looking back to see what he does," quarterback Taylor Heinicke said on the team's broadcast. "I don't know how he sees what he sees in there, but he's doing a great job out there, and I know the whole team is excited for him."
Washington held on for a 17-13 preseason victory, and has one more exhibition contest remaining, Saturday against Baltimore.
The team's starters received significant playing time, with the offensive starters playing for a quarter and the defense going a little longer.
Washington's defense looks as stout as ever, and safety Landon Collins announced his return from injury in a big way with a monster hit of Cincinnati's Thaddeus Moss, a one-time Football Team player.
But the first-team offense once again failed to put a touchdown on the board, something coach Ron Rivera said was the result of costly mistakes.
Heinicke, the backup quarterback, made more plays with his feet than he did last week in New England, displaying a game-ready arsenal of moves.
Heinicke had his own mistake, though, failing to secure the ball and having it stripped by a defender (it was recovered by Washington).
The entire lineup had a more game-like approach than last week, with several different personnel packages and combinations of players used.
One interesting decision was allowing starting running back Antonio Gibson to run the ball in short-yardage situation, carries that traditionally go to Peyton Barber. Rivera may have been scouting for a future where Patterson, not Barber, is active on game days, though Gibson was unsuccessful on a fourth-and-1 attempt.
Rivera left pleased with the kicking operation, though. After two misses in New England, kicker Dustin Hopkins was 3-for-3 on Friday.
The late-game time was devoted to players making the case for the final roster spots, and included a pair of catches from receiver Antonio Gandy-Golden (Liberty).
