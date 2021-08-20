Jaret Patterson and Landon Collins star for Washington; Taylor Heinicke shows off his playmaking in a preseason win

LANDOVER, Md. - The biggest fan at FedEx Field on Friday night had the best seat in the house.

Chase Young was jumping, shouting and generally going wild as his high school teammate, Jaret Patterson, made a compelling case for a spot on the Washington Football Team's 53-man roster.

Patterson had a 37-yard kickoff return, then a handful of other dynamic runs before a 1-yard score that was Washington's only touchdown of the evening.

"I love handing the ball off and looking back to see what he does," quarterback Taylor Heinicke said on the team's broadcast. "I don't know how he sees what he sees in there, but he's doing a great job out there, and I know the whole team is excited for him."

Washington held on for a 17-13 preseason victory, and has one more exhibition contest remaining, Saturday against Baltimore.

The team's starters received significant playing time, with the offensive starters playing for a quarter and the defense going a little longer.

Washington's defense looks as stout as ever, and safety Landon Collins announced his return from injury in a big way with a monster hit of Cincinnati's Thaddeus Moss, a one-time Football Team player.