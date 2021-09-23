Jaret Patterson anticipates good feelings in Buffalo homecoming: 'Buffalo loves me, and I love them'

ASHBURN - Jaret Patterson knows about Buffalo Bills fans and their crazy antics. After all, he lived among them for three years.
"I've seen plenty of times walking around campus, people jumping through tables when the Bills win, and stuff like that," he said. "That's what they do out there.
"I think it's a cool thing. I would never do it though."
Patterson grew up in the Washington area as a fan of the local team, but played his college ball at the University of Buffalo, where he shattered school and MAC records, including an 8-touchdown performance that put him in the NCAA record book.
During that time, though, he never found his way to the Bills stadium to catch an NFL game, something he describes as a regret.
Now, he'll get to see one up close and personal.
"I feel like it's a sign more than anything," he said. "I'm that type of person - that's just the way life works. It's just a blessing to go back to Buffalo and play the Bills, and it's going to be an exciting thing to see."
In a twist of fate, Patterson's brother James, who is still playing for the Bulls, will be in Virginia on Saturday for a game against Old Dominion.
If the team gets back in time, Jaret anticipates a large contingent cheering him on - even if they may not feel that way about the team as a whole.
"Buffalo loves me," he said. "And I love them."
How much the Buffalo fans get to see of him remains up in the air. Patterson made the roster as the team's backup running back behind Antonio Gibson, and Gibson has been dazzling through two weeks, displaying extra moves as a runner he didn't have in his breakout rookie season.
However, he also injured his shoulder in the opener, and hasn't been a full participant in this week's practices.
Washington also has third-down back J.D. McKissic, whose role is fairly well defined.
Whether Patterson gets carries or not, he'll be a participant on special teams if the first two games are any indication.
Patterson also has another important role this week - as the team's unofficial tour guide.
"Tress (Way) asked me what was the wing spot up there," Patterson said.
His favorite? Elmo's, near the University of Buffalo campus, but he's also a fan of Bar-Bill.
