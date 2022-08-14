Jason Wright: Commanders a year away from fan base 'resurgence'

LANDOVER, Md. - Washington Commanders president Jason Wright spent 35 minutes giving a roundtable interview to local beat writers on Saturday before the team's preseason game against Carolina.

Wright expressed optimism in the team's direction, noting that in sports, progress is often reflected in ticket sales a year later.

"We're not quite there yet, right?" Wright said. "We're not going to have a full stadium for every game this year. And I don't want to get ahead of our team being able to tell the real story of the resurgence of the fan base, which is probably still another year or so out. I'll tell you, in terms of (positive) momentum, is the best way to describe it and the most accurate way."

Wright said the team also still hasn't fully escaped what he deemed the "headwinds" of continued negative headlines about owner Dan Snyder.

"I think the moment we've gone, I don't know what the timeline is, but the moment we've gone a few months without another thing, 'Ghosts of Christmas past,' popping up, it will accelerate even further," said Wright. "We know that we have a lot of sponsorships sitting right here on the table that are ready to go, despite the fact that we're up significantly already."

Of the sponsors, Wright added: "They see how we operate, and they see our new leadership team. And they're like, you know what, we can do this. Because we know that you all share our values, and we're going to be in a good spot. We know the headwinds will pass and we're going to be in a good spot."

Wright said the team has sold about 15% more tickets for the Week 1 opener than it had last year, which he described as encouraging given that the opponent, the Jacksonville Jaguars, is not a team that traditionally generates excitement. (Last year's opener was against the Los Angeles Chargers.)

He's hopeful success on the field will turn into more positive momentum.

"Even this year, if we have a great year, 14 wins, you're really going to see the outcome of that in next year's season-ticket base growth," Wright said. "That's how the business grows year over year. So we couldn't be happier with the progress that's made.

"We feel like we're in a really good spot. Suite sales are going incredibly well. We've got other teams calling us to figure out what we're doing, which is good, that's always a good sign."

Other topics addressed by Wright:

Twitter critique of TV anchor:

Nearly 24 hours after calling a D.C. TV anchor a "pompous, unprofessional mess" on Twitter, Wright was neither apologetic nor regretful.

The president was reacting to an interview involving quarterback Carson Wentz and WJLA anchor Scott Abraham.

"I thought it was appropriate to defend our guy and stand up for our team in a direct and equivalent way," Wright said.

"When I saw that that interview with Carson, it was me and my lens as a player. I'm very reactive to any time when I feel like a player is being dehumanized or condescended to. Because already, as a player, you are already putting your body on the line. You always fight this mentality of you being a commodity, and being just something that can be used and batted around. And I'll never lose that mindset. As a player, I experienced that very viscerally.

"You certainly experience it in our new age of social media, you know, guys get beat up as though they're not human. And so anytime that there is something that's condescending, or snarky, or disrespectful, you're gonna see me respond to it on behalf of our players."

Wright said the team had "plenty of conversations" with Abraham before taking the critique public. (Abraham disputes that account - he said a team spokesman had only texted him once.)

When asked about the harsh tone Wright used, he replied: "It probably didn't feel good to him, did it?"

Wright said it was important to set a supportive tone.

"Our players need to know that the whole organization supports them, and the whole organization has their back, and that's important for them to recognize," he said. "I will always lean towards the buttoned-up side. In this case, I didn't, and that was very intentional."

Beer:

Anheuser-Busch pulled its sponsorship of the team this offseason, and Washington does not have a primary beer sponsor at the moment.

Wright touted that meant a bigger variety of brands available for sale, including craft brews and canned cocktails.

Prices at one club level location were $16 for a "king can" domestic beer, and $18 for import and specialty brews.

Wright said despite the lack of a beer sponsor, sponsor sales overall remain robust.

"You would think from the negative public headwinds that we've faced that we would be down in sponsorship, but we're up," he said. "We're projecting to be up double-digits in overall sponsorship. It'll be our highest sponsorship total (in terms of revenue) since 2005."

HR improvement:

Wright said the turnaround in the organization's HR department has been so dramatic he's been asked to consult with other NFL teams.

"There's the big issues and big headlines that no longer exist in the organization, you know, to the point where folks at the league are asking me to onboard team presidents on other teams, to help them understand how to establish organizational health and culture, and a proper HR organization, and policies and procedures," he said. "I'm spending an inordinate amount of time doing that, actually, and I'm happy to do it. Because everyone has seen that we've become the gold standard in those areas, just from a business and process standpoint."

90th anniversary celebration:

Washington unveiled a ballot to chose 10 additions to the franchise's greatest players list to celebrate the team's 90th anniversary.

The list was riddled with typos and inaccuracies, among other errors.

Wright was asked if that meant the team was struggling to gain the institutional knowledge he said was missing last year during a similarly botched rollout of Sean Taylor's number retirement.

He replied: "The 90th anniversary rollout, with the wrong dates and all that stuff, it's less about institutional knowledge and actually just checking our data. Because what rolled out was stuff that had been on the website for years. And our team's mistake was just not doing the simple double-checking of what had previously existed.

"So what's funny about it is like, whoever put that up before was probably the people who you would have said were institutional knowledge. So, while that is not necessarily an indicator of that, it's something that I think we have taken seriously and adjusted for.

"For example, the alumni are a major source of value for us. It's not just them showing up to ticketing events, and showing up to game day activations, but they truly advise us. They were instrumental in creating the list for the 90 greatest. That all came from them."

(Two sources said the alumni recommended having Trent Williams on the initial ballot, though he was not included.)

Wright said there's more to come this year.

"We're putting Mike Bass in the Ring of Fame, and that came through conversations with alumni over the last year, having them really integrated back with the team," he said.

"We're doing a permanent Sean Taylor memorial on November 27. And that is to do right by what is probably the player that is closest to the hearts of our young and emerging fan base, for that age where they're making up our core."

Asked if there would be more players getting their number retired, Wright replied there were plans in the works, but did not elaborate.

Ticket sale success:

Wright said he knew the rebranding of the team to Commanders would come with challenges, but believes those are being handled successfully.

"While there was already some negative momentum (already) in the season-ticket member base, that added to it," he said of the name change. "And I think bit-by-bit, we're grabbing those folks back. But it's certainly not because of the new name and identity.

"There are a set of fans, which I would say was probably smaller, that did come back to the team because the old name was rescinded. But if you're talking about the balance, probably more people left."

He said the new branding is "intentionally meant to not feel like an expansion team."

"Part and parcel of that rebrand is a lot of alumni appearances for our fans," he said. "So people are able to get face-to-face, sort of like the legacy of this team. Back in the day people had more access, and that doesn't happen as much anymore. So we're trying to re-provide that sort of access."

He said he anticipated it would take fans between 8 and 12 months to get to a "neutral" viewpoint on the name instead of unfavorable, but his group's polling showed it happened within three weeks.

Traffic:

Wright said his team is trying to enhance the experience at FedEx Field as much as possible.

"You shouldn't have to wait forever to get your food," he said of new mobile ordering options.

"I mean, we can never fix 495, but we can fix what we can around here. So how do we think about traffic flows? We have a rideshare partnership that's emerging through our sponsorships program, this whole year we're going to be adjusting parking and traffic flows, so each week you might see something different. Because we're trying to figure out how to get people in and out.

"We did a good job last year, we reduced it by 30 minutes or so, but we want to do better. We want to do better and not just give in to the industry norm that says it always sucks to get in and out."

Diversity initiatives:

Wright said his team, which has been touted as the NFL's most diverse, is making waves with its success.

He gave a particular nod to owners Dan and Tanya Snyder for empowering him.

"They trust me to run this," he said. "And that is a really good thing, because we also choose to do things differently. And we've constructed our team differently than other teams in the league, which I think makes some people uneasy.

"The business progress we're seeing is surprising to people, in our context. And I would tie it directly to the way we've constructed ourselves differently from a diversity lens, both of demography and experience, and as a result with all that, like, it's a real kudos to them to trust us when we don't look like any other NFL team that they've been accustomed to and certainly not like the folks that they've hired and staffed in the past."