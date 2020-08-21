Jason Wright's journey to being an NFL team president is inspiring. Can he succeed where others have failed in Washington?

Washington has commissioned a report into the team's culture from DC attorney Beth Wilkinson. Wright was asked if that report would be made public - he said he didn't know, but that his top concern was to get the information so that the team could change its processes and policies moving forward.

"I'm grateful that we have an independent investigation going on that's going to tell us, raw and unvarnished, where we are," he said. "And we're going to be able to be able to start progressing to a culture that I have in my head, that is one where people are empowered to lift their voices when leaders don't behave according to our principles and our values."

A new day

Wright said he only took the job after more than 30 hours of conversations with Snyder and his wife, Tanya. He described those talks as intense and vulnerable.

"They think of this as a culture transformation first, and we talked a ton about the culture before we ever talked about any of the tactics around the business," Wright said. "That open, transparent conversation was actually what empowered me to take the role."

The hiring of Wright and Rivera marks a new direction for the franchise - two men who are almost universally praised for their ability to connect with people and create meaningful change.