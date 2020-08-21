Jason Wright's journey to being an NFL team president is inspiring. Can he succeed where others have failed in Washington?

ASHBURN - The freshly renamed Washington Football Team is in one of the most uncertain positions in franchise history.
Dan Snyder, who has owned the team for the last 21 years, is attempting to extinguish a number of fires - his team's lackluster play, a culture that has been described as toxic and demeaning to women, and calls for him to sell the franchise, including a rift with Washington's three minority shareholders.
Into this mess arrives new team president Jason Wright. His family story is one of perseverance, and a commitment to diversity and inclusion. His business credentials are impeccable, and he's been on the NFL's radar since his playing days were over - he was offered a job at the league office a few years ago.
All of which begs the question: What is he doing in Ashburn?
A legacy of activism
Wright's grandfather, Harlee, was a schoolteacher in Texas in the 1940s, but lost his job for associating with the NAACP, which was labeled a terrorist organization by the government at the time. So he turned to farming, living life harvest to harvest.
"He raised all of his kids to be proud of being Black," said Sam Wright, Jason's father. "There was no shame in it. Much the same way, there was no shame in working the fields, because we were working for ourselves, working our own land."
He laughed. "Of course, at the time I didn't feel that way. We were poor."
Jason Wright's mother, Susan, was also in the middle of the civil rights movement.
Her family name is Gomillion, immortalized in the Gomillion v. Lightfoot lawsuit, in which the Supreme Court ruled that states did not have the right to draw voting boundaries in a way that intentionally marginalized Black voters.
Wright's sister works as a public defender, and has done extensive work lobbying for Black LGBTQ+ rights.
"So it's in my DNA to think about race, culture, and what it means to have an equitable society," Wright said. "But my career has been strictly focused on the economic empowerment lens to that."
Wright caught the football bug from his father, who played in high school and still harbors a deep love for the game - he travels from his California home to Texas each year to watch the state high school playoffs with his brother.
Jason bloomed as a player in high school, emerging as a star running back and turning a distinguished career at Northwestern into seven years in the NFL, mostly with the Browns and Cardinals.
His mother was relieved when those days ended. She tried to get Jason out of football after a helmet-to-helmet collision in his youth playing days.
"After that, she never watched any of his games," Sam said. "She'd be there, but with her head down, praying. I'd record the games on video and she'd watch them after."
Wright had the traditional post-NFL dilemma of what to do with his life, ultimately deciding to get his MBA. He entered the business world, and until this week worked as a partner at McKinsey & Company, which specializes in turning around business cultures.
The challenge ahead
It's been a tumultuous year in Washington, which started with the firing of longtime team president Bruce Allen and coach Jay Gruden.
Snyder's three minority shareholders, who control a reported 40 percent of the team, enlisted an investment firm, Moag and Company, to help them sell their shares.
Last week Snyder filed a series of lawsuits, one of them implying that recent negative press against him has been fueled in part by a woman connected to one of the minority owners.
Around the league, there has been discontent with Snyder's management of the franchise. He took over a team that had won three Super Bowls and had a waiting list of thousands of fans hoping to buy tickets. Now, 21 years later, his tenure includes just two playoff victories, and last season only three of Washington's eight home games were fully sold out.
A Washington Post report in July alleged widespread sexual misconduct among team executives, adding to other reports of a toxic culture.
Yet among that darkness, two hires have provided a glimmer of hope - Wright and new coach Ron Rivera.
Rivera has already started the work of transforming the culture. He tore down walls between departments at the team's Ashburn facility, has held all-staff meetings to keep employees in the loop, and led the way as Washington fully embraced the Black Lives Matter movement.
The coach has often said that it takes three to five years to fully change a culture and get everybody pointed the same direction, an indication that he knows no quick fixes are available.
Wright will continue that work on the business side of the operation. A self-described "intellectually curious nerd," he has already set five priorities for the short and long terms of the transformation, with more to come.
His work at McKinsey is governed by confidentiality agreements, so he can't share the names of the business he's worked for, but he hinted this is nothing he hasn't seen before.
"I've served companies in the exact same scenario, and some with much longer and much worse histories than what we're hearing publicly," he said. "I know of the different paths it takes to get from a bad spot to a really good and productive culture."
Washington has commissioned a report into the team's culture from DC attorney Beth Wilkinson. Wright was asked if that report would be made public - he said he didn't know, but that his top concern was to get the information so that the team could change its processes and policies moving forward.
"I'm grateful that we have an independent investigation going on that's going to tell us, raw and unvarnished, where we are," he said. "And we're going to be able to be able to start progressing to a culture that I have in my head, that is one where people are empowered to lift their voices when leaders don't behave according to our principles and our values."
A new day
Wright said he only took the job after more than 30 hours of conversations with Snyder and his wife, Tanya. He described those talks as intense and vulnerable.
"They think of this as a culture transformation first, and we talked a ton about the culture before we ever talked about any of the tactics around the business," Wright said. "That open, transparent conversation was actually what empowered me to take the role."
The hiring of Wright and Rivera marks a new direction for the franchise - two men who are almost universally praised for their ability to connect with people and create meaningful change.
Both are insistent that the Snyders believe a transformation is necessary, and fully endorse the direction they want to take the franchise. It also doesn't hurt that, according to one source, both came "highly recommended" by the league office and commissioner Roger Goodell.
Goodell remains the most powerful man in the sport, and at a time when there are calls for the team to be sold, Goodell can be a key asset for Snyder.
Wright was a player leader during the 2011 lockout, and said he had conversations with the league office about a potential job after he was already established at McKinsey. He said he's glad he turned it down.
"I think this (the Washington role) is an impact that's more in mind with what I have been excited about," he said.
He doesn't officially start the job until Monday, but he's been making the rounds on various talk shows this week, much as Rivera did in his first month, starting the slow process of winning over fans and rebuilding the organization.
Those who know him describe a man of deep Christian faith who they believe has the ability to succeed where others have failed. Like Rivera, they believe he will be a refreshing new voice in Washington.
"They're getting a guy who has a really great heart," his father said. "He won't lie to the fans. I can tell you that."
