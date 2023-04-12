Amazon founder Jeff Bezos will not attempt to purchase the Washington Commanders football team, according to multiple media reports and confirmed by a person close to the situation.

Barring a last-second change of heart or an unknown entrant into the fray, that leaves D.C. native and investment billionaire Josh Harris as the clear favorite to purchase the NFL franchise from owners Dan and Tanya Snyder.

Harris has teamed with fellow D.C. billionaire Mitchell Rales and celebrity investor Magic Johnson, who touted his group's bid on NBC's Today show last week.

“Our bid is in,” Johnson said on the program. “We hope that we win. We don’t know what’s going to happen. So, we’ll see what happens with Mr. Snyder making that decision. But we’re excited about it.”

Bezos had the resources to outbid the other participants, but there were questions both about his desire to participate, given Amazon's current involvement with the NFL as the "Thursday Night Football" broadcast partner, and whether Dan Snyder would sell to him, given Bezos' ownership of the Washington Post, which has reported on the alleged toxic workplace at the football team.

Puck News was the first to report that Bezos was out on Wednesday.

Johnson, through his play with the Lakers and ownership of other sports franchises, noted that the NFL is his final frontier.

"I got a ring in every sport, but I need a Super Bowl ring," he said in his television appearance.

The sale price is expected to be $6 billion dollars, a record for a pro sports franchise.

11 key dates in the timeline of Dan Snyder, Commanders NOVEMBER 2020 AUGUST 2020 FEBRUARY-MARCH 2021 JULY 2021 OCTOBER-DECEMBER 2021 JANUARY-FEBRUARY 2022 JUNE 2022 JULY 2022 OCTOBER 2022 NOVEMBER 2022