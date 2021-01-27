Jennifer King joins Washington football staff full-time, becoming first Black female assistant coach in the NFL

Jennifer King was a star football player, then a women's basketball coach. Now, she's a trailblazer.

King was officially introduced on Wednesday as Washington's assistant running backs coach. She spend the 2020 season as a coaching intern with the Football Team. The promotion makes her the first Black female assistant coach in the NFL.

She stressed that she wants her promotion to be the start of bigger things for women in the game of football.

"I think it’s so important just to open up the entire pool of applicants when you have a position," she said. "So far, historically in football, it’s only essentially 50% of the pool. No women are ever considered.

"I think for future female coaches coming up, this kind of gets their foot in the door. It’s up to us to do a good job.

"That’s one thing I love about the other (female) coaches in the league right now. I feel like we’re all where we’re supposed to be. It’s not like we’re here for any other reason. It’s not for publicity. We’re here to work to make teams better."