Jennifer King joins Washington football staff full-time, becoming first Black female assistant coach in the NFL

Jennifer King was a star football player, then a women's basketball coach. Now, she's a trailblazer.
King was officially introduced on Wednesday as Washington's assistant running backs coach. She spend the 2020 season as a coaching intern with the Football Team. The promotion makes her the first Black female assistant coach in the NFL.
She stressed that she wants her promotion to be the start of bigger things for women in the game of football.
"I think it’s so important just to open up the entire pool of applicants when you have a position," she said. "So far, historically in football, it’s only essentially 50% of the pool. No women are ever considered.
"I think for future female coaches coming up, this kind of gets their foot in the door. It’s up to us to do a good job.
"That’s one thing I love about the other (female) coaches in the league right now. I feel like we’re all where we’re supposed to be. It’s not like we’re here for any other reason. It’s not for publicity. We’re here to work to make teams better."
The move is expected to be the only change on Washington's staff this offseason. Coach Ron Rivera said Thursday all current assistants had been re-signed for another year, and with most coaching jobs settled, formally or informally, there is unlikely to be much more movement before training camp.
King coached the Johnson & Wales women's basketball team in Charlotte, where she worked with Rivera on the Panthers staff as a training camp assistant.
She was a quarterback and wide receiver herself for the Carolina Phoenix women's team, but was shifted to work with the running backs because that was the opening that was available, but in Washington's offense, there is plenty of overlap between the roles.
"They’re natural pass catchers," King said of Washington's running backs. "Their ability to make plays helped us a lot. In the NFL now, if you’re a running back that can catch the football, you have an opportunity to do a lot of great things."
She said watching the NFL's first female coach, Katie Sowers of the 49ers, helped her realize she could make it at the highest level.
"I was coaching basketball, and I was happy. I was successful, things were good," she said. "I didn’t really think about coaching football at a super high level until I started seeing Katie Sowers getting opportunities. That’s kind of when a light bulb went off for me, and I started making a way."
