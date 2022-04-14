Jennifer Pawol is first woman umpire at The Diamond since 1989

Catch Jennifer Pawol at The Diamond for this week’s Richmond Flying Squirrels-Altoona series if you want to observe the first woman umpire at The Diamond since 1989.

Pawol (pronounced Powell), who played softball at Hofstra 1996 to 1998, broke into the pro ranks as an umpire in 2016 and has been climbing the ladder in the minors with the goal of becoming Major League Baseball’s first woman umpire.

Pawol, who grew up in Hewitt, N.J., is the seventh woman umpire to work minor league baseball games, the first in a decade at the time she began her pro career in 2016.

Pawol had experience as an umpire at various amateur levels before determining she would try to become a professional ump. Just making the cut from an umpires training school to an an entry-level MiLB (minors) job is difficult. Positive evaluation reports from the MiLB umpires supervisory staff resulted in her elevating levels.

Pawol said in a February MiLB video that she’s found professional baseball to be a “welcoming” environment, and encouraged other women to explore the field.

Major League Baseball in an offseason statement said it is looking "to expand opportunities for minority and female candidates" in umpiring.

Pawol is the first woman umpire to work at The Diamond since 1989, when Pam Postema umpired a May series involving the Richmond Braves and Omaha Royals. Those teams met as part of the Triple-A Alliance.

Postema returned to The Diamond for an August series that year between Richmond and the Tidewater Tides, now the Norfolk Tides. Postema in 1989 also umpired some Richmond Braves road games.

Reaching the big leagues for an umpire is a longer shot than a minor league player making it because MLB umpires ordinarily have long careers. Some umpires spend a decade in the minors before getting a call to the big leagues, and the travel throughout the circuit of league affiliates can be draining.

Depending on the level they’re working, umpires in the minors generally make between $2,800 and $4,500 a month, plus a per diem of as much as $64.