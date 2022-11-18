Jerry Lindquist's Sports Memories: Catching up with Dusty Baker

A year later, almost to the day, the manager of the Houston Astros answered the phone. “You’ll have to make it quick,” Dusty Baker said. “I’m on my way to get a haircut.”

OK, so with so many questions, and so little time, we began firing away. And, as usual, he didn’t disappoint.

Baker, who — understatement alert — has done all right for himself since suiting up for the Richmond Braves more than 50 years ago, was a week removed from adding the one thing his Hall of Fame résumé lacked. Having reached the World Series in 2021, only to bow in six games to his first employer, Johnnie B. Baker Jr., finally won it all as a Major League manager.

Congratulations, kid, you finally broke the jinx. “That had nothing to do with it,” Baker said. “It was just my time.”

That he did it in charge of the Astros, perhaps the game’s most-denigrated team, made it even sweeter. Three years ago Baker was hired in the wake of a sign-stealing scandal that left a very dark cloud over the franchise.

Why subject himself to all that negativity? “I didn’t create it … so that made it easy to deal with,” he said. “Plus, I had played here. My first wife was from here. My old [Braves] roommate Ralph Garr is from here … and the Lord wanted me to come here.”

Admittedly, after 42 years in the big leagues including 23 as a manager, Baker was beginning to think he wasn't wanted any more.

“I interviewed for the Philadelphia job. It came down to me, Buck Showalter, and [eventual winner Joe] Girardi. When I didn’t get that, and nothing else was open, I thought, well, that’s it … you know, the longer you’re out, the quicker they forget about you … and all of a sudden this came up at the last minute,” Baker said.

The Astros were found guilty of doing something ingrained in baseball culture. Teams have been trying to figure out what opponents are going to do before they do it since Abner Doubleday or Alexander Cartwright – your choice – invented the game.

Houston was picking off signs by some dastardly means that somehow, over the years, became illegal. As a result, while the Astros didn’t have to vacate their 2017 MLB title, the people said to be most responsible, including manager A.J. Finch, were suspended and, as a result, fired.

Ask Baker straight up, if other teams have done the same or worse but just haven’t been caught, and he says, “Uhh … probably. It appears there are degrees of it.”

There is some reason to believe that he wasn’t Astros’ owner Jim Crane’s first choice, probably the second or even third. But Baker was available. (Indeed, most people thought he had retired, having been out of baseball since being let go by the Washington Nationals in 2017).

And, one of Baker’s endearing characteristics has been his popularity with anyone who knew him even a little bit. He was (cliché alert) a player’s manager … and had long since overcome the bitterness, resentment and understandable chip-on-the-shoulder mentality of a Black athlete south of the Mason-Dixon Line in the 60s and 70s. (More on that in a moment.)

“They had a great team, the best I ever inherited,” Baker said. “Most teams I have taken over were near or at the bottom. There were negatives, but a lot more positives.

“Look, I wasn’t here when the so-called cheating occurred, so I wasn’t part of it. I asked the world for forgiveness, and some of them did … most of them didn’t.

"Yeah, I had to deal with it, but I’ve had to deal with a lot of things, not just baseball but in life. You do the best you can.”

Baker was exactly what the Astros needed, especially then — experienced, likable and smart. So Crane lucked out by hiring the former outfielder who played for five teams, including Atlanta and Los Angeles. His regular-season record in Houston is 230-154, including 106 wins this year to claim the A.L. Central. In May he became one of a dozen managers to win 2,000 MLB games.

The Astros then ousted Cleveland in four straight games before knocking out the New York Yankees in six. Ironically, Houston faced the upstart Phillies and took care of business, also in six, to make Baker, 73, the oldest skipper to win a World Series.

(That standard was formerly held by Jack McKeon, who was 72 when he won with the 2003 Miami Marlins. “Trader Jack” managed the Richmond Braves in 1976. He will be 92 on Nov. 23.)

Believe it or not, Baker has worked for Crane on a series of one-year contracts, the last of which ran out Oct. 31. You would think a multi-year arrangement would be the reward for so much success.

A few days after we caught up with Baker, it was announced he had signed another one-year deal. At a press conference, Crane said they met for about 15 minutes and came to an agreement. Baker smiled and said it was OK with him … that he was looking forward trying to win it all again.

A mutual friend told the memory man Baker was very disappointed but he didn’t have much choice if he wanted to remain. It was what it was. In other words, “he wanted to keep managing … and at his age, what else did he want to do?”

Later, the world learned general manager James Click, who joined the Astros a few days after Baker was hired in 2020, had rejected a one-year contract and was fired. Also terminated was an assistant GM.

“[Click’s] downfall came gradually … after a schism between him, Crane and Baker festered behind the scenes,” wrote a columnist for the Houston Chronicle.

The paper also noted, at the August 2 trade deadline, Crane vetoed Click’s trade for Cubs’ catcher Wilson Contreras “at Baker’s request.”

During our rapid Q-and-A while he was en route to getting his ears lowered, we asked Baker about a recent article in Sports Illustrated in which former manager Joe Maddon decried front-office personnel meddling with what he was hired to do. (i., e., in Los Angeles, the Angels’ GM was telling him when he couldn’t use certain relief pitchers.)

Said Maddon, “As a manager, you need to understand you are going to be controlled … and be required to do exactly what the front office wants you to do … [and] somehow build relationships … when your ability to think freely [and] work with these players can be restricted.”

Baker knew all about that. “It’s a changing of the guard … that’s been going on for a while,” he said. “It’s affecting everybody… it’s a way of the world now.”

The Chronicle also mention Click and Baker had some disagreements over lineups and playing time but didn’t get specific. Crane, meanwhile, was pictured as a very hands-on owner which couldn’t be a whole lot of fun for Baker either. At least he has long since learned to adapt … and change … with the times.

Last time we talked to Baker was during the 1978 World Series. He was playing left field for the L.A. Dodgers, who were about to lose to the Yankees of Reggie Jackson, Thurman Munson and MVP Bucky Dent.

I know, it’s hard to believe, but Baker, now about as up front and outgoing as anyone you’ll meet in professional sports, was withdrawn. At age 29, he still felt the world was against him. He wasn’t doing interviews until he saw an old friend from Richmond … and proceeded to bare his soul.

The gist of a column could be summed up in three paragraphs:

Separating fact from fiction, dreams from reality, has been difficult. He craves attention, but Baker doesn’t have the confidence, the familiar line of chatter that makes Reggie Jackson so at ease in a crowd. Baker tends to shy away from the press. He says he doesn’t read the Los Angeles newspapers.

Most of all he wants to be appreciated, “I can do it all. Hit the long ball and for average. I can run. I can throw. There aren’t too many players left who can do everything,” he said, not meaning to sound immodest.

“No, I haven’t been appreciated and, hey, I don’t want anything I don’t deserve … but I’ve never been an all-star. I’m into big bucks now, and that makes it easier, but there is more to this than making money.”

What few people knew at the time was Baker was having marital problems. He went 5 for 31 against the Yankees after batting .262 with 11 home runs (down from 30 in 1977) during the regular season. And, a Dodger official of our acquaintance said not to be surprised if Baker was traded.

In all, he played 19 years in the big leagues, winning a Series in 1981 with the Dodgers. Little did we know when he was playing right field here at Parker Field in 1970-71 that Baker was destined for a career that only a book can do justice.

Nor were we aware of the hardships he and other Black players had to endure off the field. You should have said something, Dusty.

“If I had told you, would that have made a difference?” he asked. “It wasn’t right, but that’s how it was.

“Hey, I’m here. Time for a haircut. Gotta go.”