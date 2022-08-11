Jerry Lindquist's Sports Memories: Chesterfield's Hugh Hawthorne cherishes his lifelong friendship with Richard Petty

If they asked me, I could write an entire book about Hugh Hawthorne.

Hawthorne, 91, was there when stock car racing was a mere pup, when Paul Sawyer and Joe Weatherly – with help from friends like Hawthorne – started the countdown to what became Richmond Raceway. “Uncle Hug” (as late Channel 12 sports director Bill Smith called him) was an insider who played several critical behind-the-scenes roles in development of the sport here.

Oh, the stories he can tell about those early days of yesteryear. While his body is betraying him, Hawthorne’s mind is sharp as ever. From Meherrin, Va., south of Richmond, hunting and fishing as a youngster with rural neighbor Roy Clark (of country-and-western singing and TV show “Hee-Haw” fame), he began his love affair with racing as a volunteer for local driver of some renown, the late Emanuel Zervakis … “working pits at the races … and on the race car two or three nights a week.”

This is Volume 93 in the memory man’s look back at the good, old days … the first of two parts about one of racing’s good, old boys.

To this day Hawthorne remains a good friend of someone you might have heard of - Richard Petty?

First, we can say that nobody this side of the Smithsonian has more collectibles – you name it, he has it (and plenty of it) – than Hawthorne. This mountain of memorabilia is unquestionably the largest, most diverse, private enterprise of its kind created and assembled in its entirety by one person.

What’s more, says his daughter Cindy, “Daddy has a story about everything.” Hawthorne can recite chapter and verse where they came from, how he got them, etc., and takes great delight in the telling thereof.

The Hawthorne compound (to call it a house is like calling Petty “just another driver”) in Chesterfield County off Old Courthouse Road is home to so much stuff, every time you stop by you notice something different – all arranged with a purpose, in just about every room as well as several sheds.

For example, his 44 pairs of vintage (well-worn) western boots. (Honest!) Or several barber shop chairs. (Shave and a haircut: two bits) The prerequisite coins. And old glassware. (All kinds and descriptions). Or guns … that began with some from the Civil War he accepted in lieu of payment for work done Or guitars. Or automobiles, antique as well as NASCAR late model, including two Petty Pontiacs that currently stand in a space indoors adjacent to his den.

“Doesn’t everyone need a couple of race cars in their house?” says Mary Penn Hawthorne, his wife of 71 years.

What began as a bunch of Native American arrowheads he found along river banks “as a little boy” and became a ritual while courting Mary Penn (“because we couldn’t afford to go into town”) expanded over the years to relics worthy of museum status. Nothing, it seems, was/is too big or too small.

“Everything you see here is [the result of] ‘I ain’t got one of those,’” Hawthorne said.

At one point Hawthorne, who made a nice living with his still-family-owned business Alpine Construction, Inc., estimates he owned more than 100 antique cars. “There’s some I sure would love to have back,” he says. ”I've got some in a museum in Chicago. Some are on display in England. I sold them. Thought I needed the money. If I kept them, I’d be way ahead of the game today ... for sure.”

He still has the first one he bought, a 1920 Model-T Ford, that stands in a shed next to a 1932 Packard convertible. On one wall are autographed pictures of several dozen celebrities such as Roy Rogers, “King of the Cowboys, and “King Richard,” of course.

Hawthorne began his collection in 1964, he recalls, shortly after a fiery accident in a modified race at Southside Speedway that ended Zervakis’ driving career. According to Hawthorne, Zervakis “luckily” had opted to bolt the driver-side door instead of welding it (as usual). Probably saved his life.

“He went into the three turn, accelerator hung wide open, hit the wall and flipped the car. The door was torn off during the wreck, and that’s where Emanuel got out of the fire. I was right there. And we took him to the hospital … where they worked on his hip … and his legs were broken … and I said: ‘I ain’t working on a race car any more,” Hawthorne said.

(It was traveling with Zervakis on the fledgling Grand National southern circuit that Hawthorne got to know Petty and developed a relationship that endures today. More on that in a moment.)

The displays at Chez Hawthorne are so numerous it’s impossible to take it all in during one visit. So tell us, Hugh, about the bigger-than-life Native American. Sure looks like the one that stood sentinel when the Atlanta Braves’ International League affiliate called Richmond home.

Guess what? It is. Uncle Hug to the rescue.

The baseball team sold the wooden sculpture to the State Fair for $12,000. Then, with a new director and about to move from Strawberry Hill to more spacious quarters in Doswell, the Big Chief was scheduled to be destroyed along with a 40-foot-high totem pole also acquired from the R-Braves.

“I happened to be out there one day, and there they were, with a chain saw, cutting that totem pole in half. I look in the dumpster, and there’s that Indian [sculpture] that had been thrown in with a forklift. The arm had been broke off … and I said, ‘Wait a minute! I’ll take it!’ And I took it, put some dollars into it ...and turned it over to the grandchildren who got together and painted it.”

With few exceptions, Hawthorne’s stash was obtained by barter. One of the fully-restored Petty racing Super Bird Pontiacs was a present from Felix Sabates, a millionaire car owner who rewarded Hawthorne for clearing the site – gratis – for the 65-acre Victory Junction camp for sick children built by the Petty family in memory of 19 year old Adam Petty, Richard’s grandson who died in a Busch Series accident in 2000. For the other Pontiac now sitting in a room devoted to gosh-knows-how-much Petty memorabilia, Hawthorne swapped a fancy watch that “The King” coveted.

“I don’t remember money ever passing between us,” Hawthorne said.

(Scot Hawthorne, Hugh’s son, has one of the original 1970 Petty-blue No. 43 Plymouths standing alongside other vintage cars not far away. It is one of only two remaining of its kind. The man who owns the other one got a bid of $3 million at auction, changed his mind and kept the car. Scot’s isn’t for sale, daddy said.)

Gosh knows what Hugh Hawthorne could get for his collection. “I don’t have any idea what it’s worth,” Hawthorne says. “We’ve had people say, ‘If you decide to break it up, we’d like a chance at buying it.’ I’ve never had a value put on it.” How about priceless?

The same could be said of his friendship with Petty. “He’s just like a brother,” Hawthorne said, adding, “He’s one of the finest human beings I’ve ever known.”

Petty’s reputation for being nice to everyone, from fans to car manufacturing big shots, politicians to POTUS (didn’t matter, all treated the same), has been well-documented. His autograph might be the most flamboyant of all-time but the North Carolinian from Level Cross never resorts to chicken scratching his name like so many athletes do today.

“I’ve been with him so many places … and his personality never changed. He always had time for everybody,” Hawthorne said. With that, he told a story about Petty, celebrating a milestone of some sort, sitting and signing one day literally from sunup to sundown. “About noon [someone] brought him a peanut butter-and-jelly sandwich. He took a bite … and kept on signing and [posing for] pictures. I’ve never known him to stop.”

Their friendship began shortly before Petty started his 35-year racing career that ended in 1992 with a record-200 Cup victories and seven championships. Their wives hit it off, too. “We’ve been to Hawaii with them twice and Alaska a couple of times … went out west to his ranch [in Jackson Hole, Wyoming],” Hawthorne says. “Lynda [Petty] would call Mary Penn: ‘What are you all doing? Let’s go somewhere!’”

Lynda Petty died in 2014 from cancer. She was 72. They had been married for 55 years.

Hawthorne: “They went to [high] school together … and Richard says, ‘You want to get married?’ And Lynda says, ‘That’s a good idea.’ So, Saturday morning, they went down to South Carolina and get married. On the way back Lynda said, ‘I ain’t about to tell daddy we’re married.’ Mr. Owens was a real tough guy. And Richard said, ‘Yeah, I ain’t gonna tell momma either.’ It was 30 days before they got nerve enough … and I never saw a more devoted couple.”