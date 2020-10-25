 Skip to main content
JMU's Ben DiNucci enters as emergency quarterback for Cowboys
FBS Weber St James Madison Football

Ben DiNucci

 Daniel Lin/Harrisonburg News-Record

LANDOVER, Md. - Ben DiNucci, a seventh-round draft pick out of James Madison, became the Dallas Cowboys' quarterback on Sunday.

DiNucci's first pass was a 21-yard completion to Amari Cooper.

He became the first JMU quarterback to complete a pass in the NFL. Mike Cawley had a successful career in Canadian football, but never cracked an NFL roster.

DiNucci, who started the season as the third-stringer, ascended to the position after injuries to starter Dak Prescott and backup Andy Dalton.

Dalton was hit helmet-to-helmet by Washington's Jon Bostic in the third quarter of a game between the teams on Sunday.

Bostic was ejected, and a time out was taken to give DiNucci time to warm up.

The score was 22-3 Washington when DiNucci entered.

DiNucci started his college career at Pitt before transferring to JMU.

