Joe Burrow will try to outduel Alex Smith, but this could be Chase Young's week to shine in Washington

In the first weeks of the season, Washington's defense held opponents in check, but the offense was unable to carry the team to victory.
Now that the offense is hitting its stride, its the defense that has struggled to make big plays, failing to force Daniel Jones into a single turnover, then allowing a pair of late scores against the Lions last week.
So, given that Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow has been sacked 32 times this year, the third-most in the NFL, Sunday's game will offer a referendum on the Washington defense, and whether it can be as good as the assembled talent.
"Definitely," defensive end Chase Young said. "Our plan going into this game is to get after it. And I'm excited."
Washington coach Ron Rivera gave the most familiar of refrains this week, one that has been heard by Football Team fans for years: We're close.
"Do I think we’re better than our record? I most certainly do," Rivera said of his 2-7 club. “We’ve had three weeks, three games that have been very close. A play here or a call here—it’s a different set of circumstances. I just feel that we’re a young group of guys that are learning and developing with some veteran guys out there. As we continue to go forward, we continue to play this way, I think that bodes well for the future, and that’s the way I look at things.”
In that sense, Sunday's game is a matchup of similar teams. The Bengals (2-6-1) are growing with quarterback Joe Burrow, who was taken No. 1 overall in this year's draft.
Young was picked No. 2. Both coaches acknowledged this week they gave consideration to the other player. Rivera said if the Bengals had went with Young at No. 1, he would have selected Burrow. Cincy coach Zac Taylor had similar praise.
"Certainly, he was in that conversation," Taylor said of Young. "I watched a lot of tape, met with him at the Combine. Washington got a really, really good football player that's going to be there for a long time."
The two players know each other - Burrow was at Ohio State before transferring after failing to beat out Dwayne Haskins for the starting job with the Buckeyes.
Receiver Terry McLaurin caught passes from both, and said he didn't envy the coaches who had to pick a starter between the two - that both were performing at a high level daily during practices.
Now Burrow will try to avoid Young and the defense, a matchup of two players who will be in the running for rookie of the year awards.
Opposing teams have been game planning around Young, and he even drew a triple-team against the Giants.
“I’ll tell you what, it’s been amazing to watch. It really has," Rivera said. "He’s handled it. He really has. He’s fought, he’s fought, he’s fought, and he’s continued to compete."
In addition to the matchup of Burrow and Young, Sunday will bring another statistical oddity - a matchup of No. 1 draft picks, 15 years apart.
Burrow will face off against Washington quarterback Alex Smith, the top pick in the 2005 draft. That long of a gap last happened in 2013, when Peyton Manning and the Broncos faced that year's No. 1 pick, Eric Fisher, and the Kansas City Chiefs, who were quarterbacked by Smith.
Now Smith, Young and the Football Team will try to turn last week's strong showing into a victory this week, getting Washington a win that has proven elusive since the bye week.
