Joe Burrow will try to outduel Alex Smith, but this could be Chase Young's week to shine in Washington

In that sense, Sunday's game is a matchup of similar teams. The Bengals (2-6-1) are growing with quarterback Joe Burrow, who was taken No. 1 overall in this year's draft.

Young was picked No. 2. Both coaches acknowledged this week they gave consideration to the other player. Rivera said if the Bengals had went with Young at No. 1, he would have selected Burrow. Cincy coach Zac Taylor had similar praise.

"Certainly, he was in that conversation," Taylor said of Young. "I watched a lot of tape, met with him at the Combine. Washington got a really, really good football player that's going to be there for a long time."

The two players know each other - Burrow was at Ohio State before transferring after failing to beat out Dwayne Haskins for the starting job with the Buckeyes.

Receiver Terry McLaurin caught passes from both, and said he didn't envy the coaches who had to pick a starter between the two - that both were performing at a high level daily during practices.

Now Burrow will try to avoid Young and the defense, a matchup of two players who will be in the running for rookie of the year awards.

Opposing teams have been game planning around Young, and he even drew a triple-team against the Giants.