Joe Burrow's injury gave Washington an opening, but is the defense improving?

"The last time I wore them, I got them cut off of me in the ambulance," Smith noted, adding that he likes the design, and he'd been eyeing them all week in the equipment room.

From here, both teams' futures diverge sharply. Cincinnati seems likely to secure a top-three pick in the NFL draft, barring a stunning turn of events from Finley.

Washington sits a half-game out of the NFC East race, and if the Football Team can defeat Dallas on Thanksgiving, can plausibly start talking about a playoff berth.

Whether the Football Team can do that depends in large part on which defense shows up Thursday - the one that pushed opponents around early in the season, or the one that has been picked apart by short passes for the last three weeks, negating the advantage of the team's formidable front four.

"We gave up some yardage early in the game in the first half, but ultimately bent but didn't break," defensive end Ryan Kerrigan said. "Then in the second half, I liked what I saw a lot more."

The Bengals had opportunities to do the breaking but couldn't take advantage, then were gutted by Burrow's injury.