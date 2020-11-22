Joe Burrow's injury overshadows Washington victory, as defense continues to struggle

LANDOVER, Md. - Washington is now one Thanksgiving victory away from being a first-place team, yet Sunday's 20-9 win over Cincinnati had none of the excitement that fact would usually convey.

On a gray, cold day, playing in front of no fans, a mostly forgettable matchup between two-win teams was interrupted by the screams of Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, the electric rookie who has dazzled the NFL since being selected No. 1 overall.

Burrow was planting to throw when Washington defender Jonathan Allen was blocked into his knee by an offensive lineman.

Players immediately motioned for medical personnel, and Burrow will miss the remainder of the season, a cruel blow on a field that has seen too many of them over the years, from Robert Griffin III to Alex Smith.

When Burrow left the game, Cincinnati was winning 9-7, and dominating most statistical categories.

From that point Washington cruised to an easy victory, with the team's defensive line easily handling backup Ryan Finley, of N.C. State.

That success covered over a disappointing first half for the defense, a group that needed a strong showing against Cincinnati. The Bengals went to a quick-throw offense, exposing Washington's linebackers and secondary.