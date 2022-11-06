 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Joe Gibbs' son Coy, a former football coach and NASCAR driver, dies at age 49

Coy Gibbs, right, presents the Hall of Fame ring to his father, Joe Gibbs, during the NASCAR Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Jan. 31, 2020.

Tragedy has unfortunately struck again in Joe Gibbs' family.

Gibbs' son Coy, a former football coach and NASCAR driver, died Saturday at age 49.

Joe Gibbs' other son, J.D., died three years ago after a battle with neurological disease. J.D. was also 49 at the time of his death.

Coy's son Ty, a driver in NASCAR's top series, won the championship in NASCAR's second-tier series, the Xfinity series, on Saturday where he is considered a rising star.

Coy Gibbs, who was a vice chairman at Joe Gibbs Racing, was at the track to celebrate the win with his son.

Ty Gibbs did not race Sunday in the final event of the Cup Series for the season.

Coy Gibbs was a linebacker at Stanford, and later joined Washington's NFL team, then named the Redskins, as a quality control coach under his father in 2004.

Between those two events he was a driver in NASCAR's Truck Series and Busch Series, and later founded a motorcycle racing team under the Gibbs umbrella.

The death was announced Sunday by Joe Gibbs Racing. No cause was given.

mphillips@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6546

Twitter: @michaelpRTD

