Two years ago, Landon Johnson witnessed his brother Ty Johnson sign a United Soccer League Academy contract to play with the Richmond Kickers.

Last month, the rising Matoaca junior got to ink his own name on a similar piece of paper.

“I feel like I’m just starting, and I wanna achieve bigger things,” Landon said. “I don’t want to be just the academy kid.”

At the age of 4, Landon began playing soccer for Chesterfield United, moving up to the Richmond Strikers and later Richmond United.

By the time he turned 15, the Chesterfield native took a chance and made a move to Atlanta United Academy. In the year he spent there, he said he learned a lot, but what he really craved was the opportunity to play at home.

“It was a good experience, but I just love being home, so I thrive more in Richmond,” he said.

Landon said Kickers head coach Darren Sawatzky invited him to train with the team for a week, then expressed that Landon had the foundation to become a professional player.

“Landon chose to come back from Atlanta and hit the ground running,” Sawatzky said. “He has some great qualities.”

Since joining the Kickers’ program, Landon has had the opportunity to play with lots of experienced players such as Emiliano Terzaghi, Akira Fitzgerald and Richmond local Simon Fitch.

“I’m learning a lot from the older guys, and it’s a good challenge for me,” he said. “I’m proving myself and having a lot of fun.”

Little did he know how quickly he would make the jump. His professional debut came the next week in an international friendly against Comunicaciones F.C., a professional soccer club based in Guatemala City, on July 18.

“It was a surreal moment really,” he said. “I was just proud to represent the Richmond Kickers in my first home, you know, at City Stadium.”

He is looking forward to more games in front of his home crowd, the same one he was once part of as a kid.

“I just get excited,” he said. “(I want to) show everybody what I can do and put my name on the radar for teams.”

The Kickers have seven academy signings this year, including Johnson. It is part of Sawatzky’s mission to keep local talent in Richmond and establish a pipeline for young players to go pro.

With Mika Elovaara bridging the gap between the Kickers and Richmond United — he serves as the Kickers’ head assistant coach and Richmond United’s technical director — he helped identify Landon as a candidate to be called up to the first team.

In the press release, Elovaara said the development pathway in Richmond is growing stronger than ever before, and players are returning from the MLS academies to play at home.

An academy contract allows the Kickers to treat young players as members of the team but without pay, preserving their amateur status needed for college eligibility.

“We’re committed to getting local Richmond kids in the program,” Sawatzky said. “Right now we want as many local kids playing on our team as possible.

Johnson joins other USL academy signings Otavio Zerbini, James Sneddon, Beckett Howell, Gabe Cox and Nicholas Simmonds. Eli Mumford was signed to the Kickers earlier in the season but is now on a scholarship at the University of Pittsburgh.

Although he is following in the footsteps of his brother, Landon is looking to make his experience his own and to learn as much as he can from the older, experienced players.

“I hope to become a better player, a better person, and ultimately help the Kickers win games and be part of history,” he said.

