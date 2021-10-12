Jon Gruden's resignation raises new questions about how Washington investigation was handled, and how much the NFL knows

A number of prominent NFL analysts, as well as other stakeholders, called Tuesday for the league to release its findings from an investigation into the Washington Football Team.

On Monday night, Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden resigned after sexist, racist and homophobic emails he sent about a decade ago — while an ESPN analyst — were provided to the Wall Street Journal and the New York Times.

The emails had been obtained by the NFL as part of its investigation into pervasive sexual misconduct among executives in Washington.

According to the Times, one of the emails between Gruden and then-Washington team president Bruce Allen included topless photos of team cheerleaders.

The investigation was commissioned after a Washington Post report where dozens of women came forward to report being sexually harassed while with the team.

At the end of the investigation, the league announced a number of sanctions against Washington, but allowed owner Dan Snyder to retain control of the team.

The league said at the time it would not be releasing a written report, “due to the sensitivity of the allegations.”