Jonathan Allen, Washington Football Team reach long-term agreement ahead of training camp

With just hours remaining before training camp, the Washington Football Team and defensive tackle Jonathan Allen agreed to a four-year contract extension.

The last Washington player drafted in the first round to reach a second contract with the team was Ryan Kerrigan, who was picked first overall in 2011. Kerrigan's contract was also announced the day before training camp started.

Allen was a first-round selection in 2017, and has grown into one of the league's top defensive linemen. He is also a local product, having played high school football in Ashburn.

According to Allen's agent, the deal is for four years and $72 million, with a $30 million signing bonus.

That works out to $18 million annually, which is what other top linemen have signed for over the past offseason, and allows the Football Team to secure one of its top players for the foreseeable future.

Allen has been a leader off the field as well in Washington. He has been picked multiple times as a team captain, and was the team's nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year award. Allen went through the foster care system himself, and has spent time and money working with several such organizations in the area.