Jonathan Allen, Washington unlikely to reach deal, but franchise tags may work just fine for the Football Team

With just hours remaining before players report for training camp, a new long-term contract between the Washington Football Team and defensive tackle Jonathan Allen is unlikely to happen, according to a source with knowledge of the situation.

The last Washington player drafted in the first round to reach a second contract with the team was Ryan Kerrigan, who was picked first overall in 2011.

Allen was a first-round selection in 2017, and has grown into one of the league's top defensive linemen. He is also a local product, having played high school football in Ashburn.

However, Washington is stacked with talent at the position, and can use the franchise tag to keep him in the building for two more years.

Allen's contract pays him $10.1 million in 2021, which is well below market rate.

If he were a true free agent, he'd likely command a deal similar to Philly's Fletcher Cox or Atlanta's Grady Jarrett - multiple years at about $18 million annually.

Washington's franchise tag option for next year will be a projected $17.4 million, and in 2023 that number would rise to a projected $20.8 million.

Viewed as a three-year contract, his pay from 2021-23 would be $16.1 million annually.