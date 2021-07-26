Jonathan Allen, Washington unlikely to reach deal, but franchise tags may work just fine for the Football Team

With just hours remaining before players report for training camp, a new long-term contract between the Washington Football Team and defensive tackle Jonathan Allen is unlikely to happen, according to a source with knowledge of the situation.
The last Washington player drafted in the first round to reach a second contract with the team was Ryan Kerrigan, who was picked first overall in 2011.
Allen was a first-round selection in 2017, and has grown into one of the league's top defensive linemen. He is also a local product, having played high school football in Ashburn.
However, Washington is stacked with talent at the position, and can use the franchise tag to keep him in the building for two more years.
Allen's contract pays him $10.1 million in 2021, which is well below market rate.
If he were a true free agent, he'd likely command a deal similar to Philly's Fletcher Cox or Atlanta's Grady Jarrett - multiple years at about $18 million annually.
Washington's franchise tag option for next year will be a projected $17.4 million, and in 2023 that number would rise to a projected $20.8 million.
Viewed as a three-year contract, his pay from 2021-23 would be $16.1 million annually.
By going down the franchise tag road, the team will likely end up in the same spot as it did with Kirk Cousins and Brandon Scherff, and make it increasingly unlikely the two sides reach a long-term deal.
However, with contracts coming for Chase Young, Daron Payne and Montez Sweat, plus other options at defensive tackle, including Matt Ioannidis, the team may view Allen as expendable.
Allen has been a leader off the field as well in Washington. He has been picked multiple times as a team captain, and was the team's nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year award. Allen went through the foster care system himself, and has spent time and money working with several such organizations in the area.
Allen's agent did not respond to a request for comment. Washington coach Ron Rivera will address reporters Tuesday after the team's conditioning test in Richmond.
(804) 649-6546
Twitter: @michaelpRTD