Jonathan Bolanos heating up at key point in season for Kickers

"Just being aggressive in front of goal,” Bolanos said, of what’s behind his scoring uptick. “... Another improvement from last year. Just taking those chances, taking some shots on frame, has been huge for me as well.”

When Bolanos' signing was announced, Sawatzky, the Kickers’ coach and chief sporting officer, said he believed the Miramar, Fla., native possessed a skill set that would complement the squad’s attacking unit differently than other players on the team.

He came on in the 63rd minute of Richmond’s first game last season, and notched an assist in his club debut. Bolanos went on to appear in all but one of the Kickers’ 16 games last season, with six starts. He finished with the one assist and two goals.

Bolanos said he learned much from his first season.

"I would say just decision making and understanding the pace of the game and really the attitude that goes into it,” he said.

An aim for him this year was to be more directly involved, scoring and assisting more often. Sawatzky has pushed him to be more lethal within Richmond’s attack.

And to do it deliberately.