Jonathan Bolanos heating up at key point in season for Kickers

Among the new players the Kickers’ Darren Sawatzky added to his team before his inaugural season at the helm last year was Jonathan Bolanos.
Bolanos was just 21 at the time, when the signing was announced last January — straight out of High Point University, where he was a two-time all-Big South first team performer. So the Kickers deal was his first pro contract.
As such, Sawatzky still considers Bolanos to be in the developmental phase of his career. But Bolanos has grown immensely in the past year and a half, Sawatzky believes.
Most notably, Sawtzky said, is that Bolanos has become more deliberate — more intentional in his play.
And Bolanos has backed up his coach’s words with results that match, particularly in Richmond’s recent stretch. The now 23 year old finished a pair of notable runs for two goals in the Kickers’ last four games.
After scoring two goals as a rookie last year, Bolanos’ last two tallies have pushed his total this year to an early career-high four goals so far this season.
It’s a hot stretch Richmond will hope continues to blaze during a potentially pivotal three-game homestand as the club continues to fight for playoff qualification, starting with Saturday’s bout with Toronto FC II (6-8-8), at 6:30 p.m. at City Stadium.
"Just being aggressive in front of goal,” Bolanos said, of what’s behind his scoring uptick. “... Another improvement from last year. Just taking those chances, taking some shots on frame, has been huge for me as well.”
When Bolanos' signing was announced, Sawatzky, the Kickers’ coach and chief sporting officer, said he believed the Miramar, Fla., native possessed a skill set that would complement the squad’s attacking unit differently than other players on the team.
He came on in the 63rd minute of Richmond’s first game last season, and notched an assist in his club debut. Bolanos went on to appear in all but one of the Kickers’ 16 games last season, with six starts. He finished with the one assist and two goals.
Bolanos said he learned much from his first season.
"I would say just decision making and understanding the pace of the game and really the attitude that goes into it,” he said.
An aim for him this year was to be more directly involved, scoring and assisting more often. Sawatzky has pushed him to be more lethal within Richmond’s attack.
And to do it deliberately.
“You're trying to create chances, you're trying to score chances,” Sawtazky said. “If you're deliberate and you keep doing that over and over, over time your consistency goes up and it starts to show up in the stat column, which it's starting to do."
Bolanos’ recent goals have come against Greenville Triumph SC (Aug. 22) and New England Revolution II (Sept. 17). He was aggressive on both runs, striking between two defenders from about 20 yards out against Greenville and juking out two defenders to rocket a shot past the goalkeeper from about 12 yards out against New England.
Still the Kickers (6-8-7) lost the New England game, 3-1 last Friday, what was a consecutive road loss heading into Saturday’s home game. They sit next to last in the 12-team USL League One, with 25 points. But the standings are crowded and, despite there being four teams ahead, the Kickers are just three points off sixth place with seven games to go in the regular season. The top six teams make the USL League One playoffs.
But the taunt standings also put the onus on Richmond to get back in the win column. Sawtazky wants the Kickers to treat each matchup ahead like it’s a playoff game.
“Each game has the chance to be a six-point swing, because we're usually playing against teams that are fighting for the same spots as we are,” he said.
As for Bolanos, Sawatzky said the sky is the limit moving forward — he believes there’s MLS potential there.
And if he keeps up what he’s shown in the last few weeks, Bolanos could very well help propel the Kickers into the playoffs this year.
“I want to win games and I want to win a championship with this team,” Bolanos said. “But, for me personally, it would be nice to end off the season with a couple more goals, couple more assists.
“Anything that I can do to really help the team."
