Just like in Carolina, Ron Rivera got pushed to the brink - then delivered a winner

On Oct. 6, 2013, NFL Network devoted a segment of its morning programming to embattled Panthers coach Ron Rivera, then in his third season.

The Panthers “have begun laying groundwork for a possible coaching search, doing background checks on candidates,” Ian Rapoport reported for the network.

The Panthers lost 22-6 to the Arizona Cardinals that day, falling to 1-3.

Carolina then won seven in a row, the “Riverboat Ron” persona was born, and the Panthers ultimately earned a playoff bye.

In his third season in Washington, things are unfolding pretty much the same way.

A 1-4 start had fans calling for Rivera’s head, but since then the team has gone on a tear.

Washington’s loss to the Vikings is the lone blemish over the most recent seven-game stretch, but just like in 2013, Rivera’s team has the best record in football during that time.

One other coincidence: From Weeks 6-12 in 2013, the Panthers offense logged 2,191 yards. In the same span this year, the Commanders offense logged 2,191 yards.

Rivera said this time has been different because he never doubted that Washington would turn it around.

“If you go back and you watch some of the film of those early losses, you see how close we really were — I mean that,” the coach said Monday. “We had a chance to beat Tennessee and we didn’t; I wanted to throw up after that.

“I never wavered because I just felt that (we were close). I really did. And fortunate enough for us, it did turn.”

While Cam Newton was the unquestioned star in Carolina, it’s the Taylor Heinicke show in Washington.

Heinicke got the postgame interview on Fox’s broadcast, as he is quickly becoming a national favorite, though running back Brian Robinson Jr. and cornerback Kendall Fuller were arguably just as important to the victory.

Heinicke said the turnaround came as Washington embraced a run-first mentality that has ground down opponents.

“We know what we are good at and what we can accomplish,” he said. “I think watching us come in every week, especially when it was down, still coming in every week working hard — that is a huge thing, and we just knew on the other side of it, there was going to be success.”

Now 7-5, Washington is two games over .500 for the first time since Alex Smith had the team at 6-3 before his leg injury that derailed the 2018 season.

The Commanders are in a unique position though because of the strength of the NFC East. If the season ended today, all four of the division’s teams would make the playoffs, and Washington is in fourth place, meaning the Commanders can’t rest on their success.

“There’s a lot of football left,” defensive end Jonathan Allen noted.

That’s a good thing for Rivera, who just as he did in Carolina, has orchestrated a third-year turnaround just as things looked bleakest.