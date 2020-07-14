The action in Washington is hottest off the field, but the team formerly known as the Redskins will still be playing football this season.
One big question mark surrounding this year's team is whether they have enough talent at wide receiver, where a young and mostly unproven group will play a big role in whether Dwayne Haskins has a breakout season.
That group took a hit on Tuesday with the announcement that second-year receiver Kelvin Harmon underwent surgery to repair an ACL that he tore while practicing last month. Assuming the season is played on time, Harmon will miss the entire 2020 campaign.
Coach Ron Rivera said earlier this offseason he was hesitant to bring in a veteran receiver that might stunt the growth of his young core - Harmon, Terry McLaurin and Steven Sims Jr., who will be joined by draft pick Antonio Gandy-Golden (Liberty).
That hasn't stopped speculation around two big names - Josh Gordon and Antonio Brown. Both are bona fide NFL stars who are currently unsigned because of major off-the-field issues.
Brown was one of Haskins' receivers at his private workouts this summer.
"The biggest thing with those guys is just, trying to be around the best, learning from the best, find ways to get better," Haskins said at the time. "I feel like it’s a good opportunity for me. Especially as a guy that’s trying to learn.”
On Tuesday, Gordon responded with the "eyeballs" emoji to a post announcing Harmon's injury on Instagram, indicating an interest in the situation, to which Haskins replied back using the same emoji.
Final say on the matter will belong to Rivera, though.
“We have to see what we have in terms of our young guys first," he said before virtual OTA sessions. "If you bring in a veteran right now, you are going to stunt the growth of someone young. We have to see, and that is the beauty right now.
"I know who Antonio Brown is. I know he is a great player and an impact guy. He is also a veteran guy and we have some guys that we have to find out about. That is the approach. We want to see what we have. If we were able to go through OTA’s and mini-camp, we would’ve been able to judge that and say, ‘Hey, we need to get a guy at this position or we need a guy at that position.'
"That is the hard part about not being able to see our guys. ... That really does make a difference. You want to know who your guys are and who they want to be. It will help you going forward because these are the guys that you put your energy towards as you progress as a football team.”
Gandy-Golden may be emerging as one of those players. After missing workouts earlier in the offseason because he contracted the coronavirus, the Liberty alumnus was seen this weekend making a one-handed catch in the back of the end zone from a Haskins throw.
With Harmon out, Gandy-Golden could have the inside track on a starting spot if the Redskins stand pat at wide receiver for the moment.
Youth teams rebrand:Two youth football teams named after the Washington Redskins will follow the pro team's lead and change their name in the coming months.
The Kanawha Redskins and RVA Skins are both based in Henrico.
Shomari Twyman, who operates RVA Skins, noted that the decision has major ramifications for his small organization.
"It's kind of tough for us to change it at this exact moment, because we just ordered new uniforms and accessories, so that would be a big loss," he said.
He said he anticipates changing after the upcoming fall season. Players are currently working out with social distancing measures in place as the group awaits guidance on how to proceed.
Scott Gaskill, president of the Kanawha Redskins, said his group's board made the decision to change the name.
They, also, will face economic constraints.
"We made the decision for the upcoming season, with COVID and the economics of that, to cut the registration price way down to make sure all kids have an opportunity to play," he said. "Because of that, our resources are limited."
The groups are likely to head different directions. Twyman said he thinks the next name for RVA Skins will be something in-house, while Gaskill will consider following the team's lead.
"There's something nice about having the same mascot as the hometown NFL team," he said.
