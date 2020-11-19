Kendall Fuller at safety? It's been considered, but Washington doesn't want to go there yet.

ASHBURN - Kendall Fuller can do it all - and this season in Washington, he has.

Fuller, a Virginia Tech alumnus, is an outside cornerback for the Football Team, but can also play slot corner or safety, and possesses the smarts needed to play each of the three.

"That's not normal," Washington defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio said. "There are few guys that are capable of that. I think being versatile, being super intelligent like he is ... we don't want to take that for granted."

This week brought a dilemma in how best to use Fuller. Starting safeties Landon Collins and Deshazor Everett are both injured, and the team lacks depth at the position.

Moving Fuller there, as the Football Team has done at times this season, would allow Washington to bolster one of its weakest positions. It would also allow cornerbacks like Jimmy Moreland and Fabian Moreau to get more playing time. However, it would take Fuller away from the position he's best at.

Ultimately, Washington decided to leave Fuller put - for now.