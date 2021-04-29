Kentucky's Jamin Davis went from unknown backup to Washington's first-round pick in less than a year

He may have found the perfect landing spot in Washington.

Rivera was an NFL linebacker himself, as was defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio, and Rivera's defenses have historically been anchored by big-name, big-talent players like Luke Kuechly and Thomas Davis.

"The thing that struck me was how bright he is," Rivera said of Davis. "I think that translates well into what we do and how we play."

Kentucky isn't known as a football powerhouse, but the school has produced NFL talent at the linebacker position, most notably Bud Dupree. And Rivera believes the best is yet to come for Davis.

"He hasn't come close to his ceiling," the coach said.

Kentucky coach Mark Stoops said that "when we found him, he was the size of a wide receiver. Now he's put on 40 pounds without an ounce of fat."

Most of Rivera's coach's post-selection comments were about Davis' character, as the coach continues to work to transform the culture in Ashburn.

Davis was born in Honolulu to military parents, and Rivera said during his time with Davis, the linebacker was often talking about things the team did, instead of his own accomplishments.