Keselowski proves himself right with win at Richmond

Keselowski, though, passed Dillon on lap No. 218 and went on to win Stage 2. He later passed him again, on lap No. 353, to take the lead for good.

After securing the win Saturday, Keselowski did just an abbreviated burnout in Turn 1, opting to save his particular car. Saturday’s ride was the same one he won in at Loudon in August, and Keselowski said he wants it for the season finale at Phoenix in November, too.

Any burnout would’ve come in front of empty seats. Keselowski’s win capped a spurt of four races in three days at RR — Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Thursday, Xfinity Series Friday night and Saturday afternoon and Cup Series — all without fans.

"Definitely different without the fans, obviously. We certainly missed our fans and missed the energy that they bring to the race track,” RR president Dennis Bickmeier said. “But just thankful that we were able to get race cars, and the Truck Series, back on the race track. ... It was just great to see action out there over the last three days."

Keselowski’s four wins this year place him third on the season list, behind Kevin Harvick (eight) and Hamlin (six). He’s second in the playoff standings, behind Harvick, with one race to go in the round of 16, at Bristol.