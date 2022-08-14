Kevin Harvick rallies at Richmond Raceway for second consecutive Cup victory

What losing streak?

A week after snapping a 65-race winless skid in the NASCAR Cup Series, Kevin Harvick rallied for his second consecutive victory in the Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway.

Harvick, 46, held off the hard-charging Toyota of Christopher Bell for a 0.441-second victory.

The victory was the 60th Cup victory for Harvick, who tied Kyle Busch for ninth all-time. Next on the list? Dale Earnhardt (76), the driver Harvick replaced at Richard Childress Racing in 2001 when Earnhardt was killed on a last-lap crash in the season-opening Daytona 500.

Two weeks ago as he left Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Harvick was on the outside of the 16-driver playoff field. Now, the 46-year-old driver enters the postseason with more momentum than anyone else and would be seeded second if the playoffs began next week.

Harvick slowly wore down the Ford of Joey Logano over the final stage before pulling to the outside to grab the lead on 334. Logano led a race-high 222 laps but faded in the final laps to finish sixth.

The weekend began with 15 drivers locked into the playoffs, and that remained the case with the repeat winner. Ryan Blaney finished 10th and retains the final spot over Martin Truex Jr. with regular-season races remaining at Watkins Glen and Daytona.

Truex had won three of the past six races at Richmond, and he was hoping to do so again to punch his playoff ticket. However, Truex's Toyota made contact on Lap 155 with the Chevrolet of Ricky Stenhouse Jr, who misjudged the entrance to pit road during an attempted green-flag stop. The collision knocked Truex off the lead lap until he was able to unlap himself on Lap 220. He rallied to finish seventh, but his best chance of advancing may have evaporated.

Manchester High School alumnus Denny Hamlin won his fourth race at his hometown track in April, but a recurring storyline kept him from a season sweep. During the final pit stop, his jackman had to lift up his car twice because a front tire wasn't fastened when the jack dropped the first time. Hallman rallied to finish fourth.

"I mean, I can’t go do it myself, and those guys are way more athletic and better than I am," said Hamlin of his pit crew problems. His team entered the weekend with 31 pit-road penalties, most in the Cup Series.

"It just takes time and reps, and I’ve got faith that my guys will get it figured out."

Hamlin said his car wasn't as good as his race-winning Toyota in the spring, but it deserved a better finish.

"We didn’t light the world on fire, but we were still good. We were a top-three car all day, and obviously we should have won had it not been for that last pit stop."

Added Hamlin: "They’ve just got to clean it up. They’ve just got to get reps and, you know, the good news is we didn’t leave a tire loose there. I saw the hiccup happening, but it’s just big-time auto racing. I wish the bad pit stops would be early in the race instead of on the last stop every week, but it is what it is and we’ll just suck it up and go on to the next one."

This story will be updated.