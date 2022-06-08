Key Northern Virginia senators say no Commanders stadium vote after Del Rio's Jan. 6 comments

ASHBURN - Two key Democrats tweeted their disapproval of comments by Washington Commanders defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio on Wednesday, when he referred to the Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6 as a "dust-up."

Del Rio asked why the protests and destruction of property in the aftermath of George Floyd's death aren't being investigated with the same vigor.

"Why are we not looking into those things?" Del Rio said. "Because it's kind of hard for me to say, I can realistically look at it, I can look at images on the TV, people's livelihoods are being destroyed, businesses are being burned down, no problem. And then we have a dust-up at the Capitol, nothing burned down, and we're going to make that a major deal."

Five people died as a direct result of the Jan. 6 events, and four officers died by suicide in the days following.

State Sen. Jeremy McPike, who had previously expressed reservations about a bill authorizing a reported $300 million in bonds for the team, wrote on Twitter that the statements solidified his stance.

"Just sealed the deal to cast my vote as a NO," he wrote. "I think what’s burning down today is the stadium bill."

State Sen. Scott Surovell, who also represents Prince William County, one of the proposed stadium sites, tweeted his disapproval of the comments as well.

"The likely indifference & tolerance in the NFL to Jack Del Rio's indifference to insurrection underscores the league's hypocrisy in blackballing [Colin Kaepernick] and also makes clear to me that we won't be seeing any more votes on stadium bills this year," Surovell wrote.

The stadium bill went flying through the General Assembly in February in its initial vote, but momentum came to a halt ahead of a special session last week, with a number of questions about team owner Dan Snyder, who is under Congressional investigation for alleged sexual misconduct.

The bill has not officially been tabled, but for the moment remains in a conference committee.

Del Rio said Wednesday his views have not created a distraction within the team.

The Commanders have moved from a team that largely supported conservative causes under former team president Bruce Allen to a team that has become one of the most progressive in the league under new president Jason Wright, having built what they describe as "the most diverse leadership team in the NFL."