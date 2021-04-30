Kickers aiming for fuller blend with Fort Lauderdale CF ahead Sunday

Terzaghi has gotten looks, but the first conversion is still yet to come.

“I think it's only a matter of time before he finds a scoring touch,” Sawatzky said. “And I think you're going to see him progressively grow in a way that you'll see even more."

Fort Lauderdale CF is coming off a 4-2 loss to North Texas SC last Saturday. But forward Shaan Hundal, a new addition to the club, is tied with North Texas SC’s Thibaut Jacquel atop the early league goals list, with a pair of scores so far.

The way the squad sets up, overloading its frontline, benefits Hundal, Sawatzky said.

“If your movement in the box is really good you're going to get a lot of crosses and opportunities, and he's capitalized,” Sawatzky said. “So, we'll have to deal with him in the box."

The defense has answered the bell to this point. Mix it with more of the movement Sawatzky saw against Greenville, and the Kickers will be closer to where they want to be.

Former Kickers player, coach in coma after stroke

The Kickers announced Thursday that David Bulow, who both played and coached for the Kickers, suffered a stroke last weekend and is now in a coma.