Kickers aiming for fuller blend with Fort Lauderdale CF ahead Sunday

Through the Kickers' first two games this season, Darren Sawatzky has witnessed a range of qualities he’s happy about.
In their season opener at New England Revolution II two weeks ago, Sawatzky saw his squad do a good job of locking down, allowing zero shots on target, while also getting behind New England’s defense. Richmond won 3-0.
Then, against the defending USL League One champion Greenville Triumph SC at home last Saturday, the Kickers demonstrated fluidity in their form and held possession for essentially two-thirds of the game. But a mistake, an own goal, led to a 1-0 loss.
Ideally, though, Sawatzky would like to see the Kickers marry the positives of their first two performances together to form a more complete single-game package.
“Little bit of possession, little bit of getting behind [the opponent’s defense],” said Sawatzky, the Kickers’ coach and chief sporting officer. “And keep the defending."
Sunday will be an opportunity for an outing more close to that ideal scenario. Richmond (1-1) will travel to face Fort Lauderdale CF (1-2) at 7:30 p.m. Sunday.
And at this early point of his second season at the helm, Sawatzky said he loves his team.
Richmond still hasn’t allowed an opponent score this season, the own goal the only blemish, a Luke Pavone attempt at a clear gone awry in the 74th minute against Greenville.
The 33-year-old Akira Fitzgerald has remained a steady presence in goal, after agreeing to return to the club for a third season and adding “goalkeeper coach” to his title.
Fitzgerald made three saves against the Triumph, including a two-handed grab on the line in the 20th minute. Sawatzky said he believes Fitzgerald is underrated.
“Akira kept us in some games last year where maybe we maybe couldn't have been in them,” Sawtazky said. “ And we worked very, very hard last year, but we had some holes to fill. And it looks like we've done it this year. But having him back there and his communication is huge.”
Sawatzky has also been pleased with midfielder Zaca Morán, a 2021 signee out of Argentina. Morán was a linchpin of the Kickers’ effective possession control on Saturday versus Greenville.
The 25 year old out an 83% success rate on passes Saturday, while doling out a game-high 68 of them. He has the pedigree to be a good player, Sawatzky said.
"The way he's adapted has been amazing,” Sawtazky said. “He's a really, really good leader.”
But a name that’s been quiet to this point, at least compared to last year, is forward Emiliano Terzaghi. Last year’s league MVP with a league-high 10 goals, Terzaghi has not yet scored, operating in an altered position in the Kickers’ formation.
Terzaghi has gotten looks, but the first conversion is still yet to come.
“I think it's only a matter of time before he finds a scoring touch,” Sawatzky said. “And I think you're going to see him progressively grow in a way that you'll see even more."
Fort Lauderdale CF is coming off a 4-2 loss to North Texas SC last Saturday. But forward Shaan Hundal, a new addition to the club, is tied with North Texas SC’s Thibaut Jacquel atop the early league goals list, with a pair of scores so far.
The way the squad sets up, overloading its frontline, benefits Hundal, Sawatzky said.
“If your movement in the box is really good you're going to get a lot of crosses and opportunities, and he's capitalized,” Sawatzky said. “So, we'll have to deal with him in the box."
The defense has answered the bell to this point. Mix it with more of the movement Sawatzky saw against Greenville, and the Kickers will be closer to where they want to be.
Former Kickers player, coach in coma after stroke
The Kickers announced Thursday that David Bulow, who both played and coached for the Kickers, suffered a stroke last weekend and is now in a coma.
Bulow scored 45 goals and notched 13 assists with Richmond over seven seasons, before retiring in 2013.
He went on to coach with the Richmond Kickers Youth Soccer Club and Richmond United U.S. Soccer Development Academy and, in June 2018, was named coach of the pro club replacing Leigh Cowlishaw, who held the post for 19 years. The Denver native was in the position through the 2019 season.
A GoFundMe has been set up to support Bulow and his family. As of Friday evening, it had more than $73,000 in donations, surpassing the goal of $50,000.
“Shattered would be the word that I felt when we found out about this,” Sawatzky said. “I would say that David's been a legend here. He's a great player, he's a great coach and an awesome dude. We just want him to heal up and come back and be strong. And we're going to do whatever we can to help him."
