Kickers control their own destiny heading into season-defining week

Kickers head coach and sporting director Darren Sawatzky is trying to keep his team focused on the task at hand — beating South Georgia Tormenta FC on Saturday night at City Stadium.

But with only a week of regular-season action left at the tail end of what has proven a turbulent campaign, it’s difficult to ignore the context of what lies ahead for Richmond (7-2-4).

The Kickers sit tied with Union Omaha for second place in USL League One with 23 points. Omaha has played 14 matches, while Richmond has played 13 of the 16-match slate. And in a year where the League One playoffs consist of just one title match between the top two seeds, securing that second spot is more important than ever.

What’s more, Richmond has already beaten league-leaders Greenville Triumph SC 2-1 on Aug. 29. In a potential championship matchup, the Kickers would go in knowing they’ve got what it takes to hoist the hardware.

But thinking that far ahead is not what’s gotten his team to this point, Sawatzky said Friday.

“We’re concentrated on Tormenta first and foremost. We don’t take anything for granted. When you get your points in the season isn’t necessarily relevant to getting them. You want to get them whenever you can get them,” Sawatzky said.