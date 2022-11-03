Kickers' Darren Sawatzky named USL League One coach of the year

Darren Sawatzky’s efforts in building the Richmond Kickers to contender status in USL League One were recognized in an official capacity Thursday.

The league announced that Sawatzky, Richmond’s head coach and chief sporting officers, was selected as the League One Coach of the Year. It’s the first such honor for Sawatzky, who just completed his third season at the helm of the club.

“To be recognized by our peers after a very competitive 30-game regular season is amazing,” Sawatzky said in a statement. “To see players reach personal goals and to see the team find consistent form was great.”

Sawatzky has piloted the Kickers to a winning record in each of his three years, with a combined regular-season mark of 33-23-18. He took the franchise to the playoffs for the first since 2016 last year.

And, this year, he directed Richmond to its first regular-season league title since 2013. The Kickers’ season ended with a semifinal-round loss to Chattanooga Red Wolves SC this past Saturday.

But the talent Sawatzky has cultivated has been well represented through other league honors. One of those players, 21-year-old midfielder Ethan Bryant, was named the League One Young Player of the Year on Wednesday. Also, forward Emiliano Terzaghi and midfielder Jonathan Bolanos are up for the MVP award — it would be a third straight MVP award for Terzaghi. Akira Fitzgerald was nominated for goalkeeper of the year, too, and Jalen Crisler was nominated for defender of the year.

The Kickers’ 54 goals this season were a League One record.

The club announced in April that it signed Sawatzky, and also head assistant coach and director of methodology and development Mika Elovaara, to multi-year contract extensions.