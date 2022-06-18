Kickers depth pays dividends in 3-2 win over Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC

The Richmond Kickers, over the past couple of years, have developed a level of depth that’s markedly noticeable.

That depth, at the moment, is as good as it’s been since Darren Sawatzky was hired as head coach and chief sporting officer ahead of the 2020 season.

“No question,” Sawatzky concurred on Thursday. “By design.”

And the depth — the level of class across the lineup — was clearly on display from the Kickers against Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC on Saturday.

Ambition in attack, paired with deft finishing ability, helped Richmond take a two-goal first-half lead against a Northern Colorado side carded down to 10 men. It paved the way for an eventual 3-2 win at City Stadium in front of 3,099. Midfielder Nil Vinyals, forward Emiliano Terzaghi and forward Jonathan Bolanos each found the scoresheet.

“Any time that you can share the wealth, and different guys are scoring and creating things, it’s going to make it difficult for teams to defend and deal with you,” Sawatzky said after Saturday’s game. “And the guys did that tonight.”

The result extended the club’s unbeaten streak to four, and allowed the group to keep its hold on first places in the USL League One standings.

It was a rough-and-tumble first half that included five yellow cards.

Hailstorm (2-3-4) midfielder Destan Norman received two of those, just about a minute in game time apart, on a pair of rough tackles. The first was on Terzaghi and the second, in the 29th minute, was on Vinyals. That brought the automatic red card, reducing Northern Colorado to 10 men.

Richmond (5-3-3), in turn, took advantage while showcasing its range of threats in the attacking third.

In the 42nd minute, defender Stephen Payne played a ball up the pitch to forward Matthew Bentley. Bentley caught up to it at the backline and, with one touch, played a cross backward toward a crashing Vinyals.

Vinyals slammed the ball into the back of the net for a 1-0 lead, prompting Tag Team’s “Whoomp (There It is)” from the City Stadium speakers.

Afterward, Vinyals said the squad talks often about its wingers and outside backs getting to spots like Bentley reached to deliver his cross.

“I’m always trying to make that … run. Lucky enough, [Terzaghi] didn’t touch it, because I was very close to him,” Vinyals joked.

It didn’t take long for “Whoomp (There It Is)” to get queued up again. In first-half stoppage time, Bolanos — who’s expressed an intention of being more aggressive in front of goal — rocketed a shot toward goal.

Hailstorm defender Rob Cornwall blocked the shot, but the ball deflected back out — right for a waiting Terzaghi, the two-time defending League One MVP. Terzaghi fired the ball back into goal, from close range, and the Kickers went up 2-0. It was Terzaghi’s first goal since May 28 and his team-leading fifth of the season.

“Any time Emi Terzaghi is scoring, you’re in good shape,” Sawatzky said.

Vinyals nearly netted a brace in the 53rd minute, when he unleashed a free kick on target but just an increment wide to the right. It careened off the far-right post.

Northern Colorado’s Cornwall redeemed his first-half defensive misfortune less than 10 minutes later. In the 68th minute, Cornwall caught a cross from defender Arthur Rodgers with his left foot, flicking it into goal. That made it a 2-1 game.

What’s been an elusive goal for Bolanos came at last for the Mirarmar, Fla., native in the 76th minute. Forward Owayne Gordon set up Bolanos with a pinpoint cross from out wide to the right. And Bolanos redirected the ball in for what was his first goal this season, in his sixth league appearance.

Bolanos is the reigning USL League One player of the week after tying the League One single-game record with three assists in Richmond’s 4-0 win over the Charlotte Independence last weekend.

As it turned out, the Kickers needed that goal, too.

In the 88th minute, a Hailstorm free kick from midfielder Stefan Lukic was pinned down by Cornwall, right for defender Leo Folla, who slid in to catch it and score. That cut Richmond’s lead to 3-2.

And Northern Colorado threatened an equalizer, but goalkeeper Akira Fitzgerald handled strikes toward goal from Rogers and Cornwall.

In the midst of the win, Vinyals said Richmond’s performance still has to be better. There were mistakes on the set plays Northern Colorado scored on, Sawtazky said, and Vinyals felt the Kickers could’ve done a better job controlling tempo.

But as summer dawns, Richmond sits in first place — a position they’ll take.

“There’s still a long way to go,” Vinyals said. “I feel we haven’t reached our peak.”