Kickers eager to provide opportunity for local youth talent

Johnson feels his biggest driving factor is his effort.

“Put my head down and work,” he said.

Sawatzky made it clear that, to him, if a player is good enough he’s old enough. And he wouldn’t play someone unless he felt they were good enough, he said.

In turn, both Gallegos and Johnson have not just trained with the Kickers but earned game time, too. Gallegos made his debut with 10 minutes against North Carolina FC on July 21. Johnson appeared for 14 minutes against Toronto.

Gallegos has left the club to begin his time at VCU, which kicked off preseason practice this week. Johnson will continue with the Kickers, and is committed to play at North Carolina. He’s a rising senior at Matoaca, but does not play on the varsity team there.

He’ll be available for Saturday’s game, which will come with an opportunity to move into playoff position as the backstretch of the schedule continues. Richmond (5-6-5) sits in seventh, one spot and two points back of New England (7-7-1).

The top six teams make the USL League One playoffs. Richmond beat New England in April, and again in June. The Kickers expect to have players back who include top scorer Emiliano Terzaghi (nine goals), who didn’t appear at Toronto due to travel hang-ups.