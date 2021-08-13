Kickers eager to provide opportunity for local youth talent

For Ty Johnson, the moment was surreal.
After a Kickers practice last week, ahead of last Friday’s game at Toronto FC II, chief sporting officer and coach Darren Sawatzky pulled Johnson aside.
“And he was like, ‘The coaches and us have been talking and we're going to sign you and we're going to take you to Toronto this weekend,’” Johnson said.
Johnson, a 17-year-old standout with Richmond United, had trained with the Kickers for about a week. And the midfielder impressed enough that Sawatzky and Co. decided to sign him to a USL Academy deal.
The contracts give young players the opportunity to play at a pro level without jeopardizing their college eligibility.
Johnson, a Chesterfield native, has watched the Kickers for as long as he can remember. So the fact that he is now playing with the club hasn’t quite hit him yet.
But not long after Sawatzky broke the news to Johnson, Johnson found himself on the game field in Toronto, earning real pro experience.
It’s part of Sawatzky’s overarching goal to create more of a pipeline of local, Richmond-area talent to the Kickers’ pro club. And the USL Academy contracts provide a pathway. The Kickers also signed midfielder Damian Gallegos to such a deal earlier this summer. Gallegos was another Richmond United standout, who is now an incoming freshman on the men’s soccer team at VCU.
“What we want to do is build in the community … so that any kid that plays at any club here has an opportunity,” Sawatzky said Friday, as his club prepares for a 6:30 p.m. Saturday game at City Stadium against New England Revolution II.
Sawatzky, who was hired by the Kickers in November 2019, has gone to local youth soccer club practices and games, and developed a pulse on the players there.
He saw that Gallegos and Johnson were the top players in their respective age groups. Gallegos, an 18-year-old Mechanicsville native, was invited to join the Kickers in practice in early July, before he was signed to a USL Academy contract, which was announced on July 14.
“I'm just really thankful for Coach Darren allowing me to come into his team and [show] myself with his players,” Gallegos said.
Johnson was invited to practice in late July, before he was signed last week.
From a developmental sense, Sawatzky sees adding players such as Gallegos and Johnson as a huge benefit to them. The speed of the game at the pro level is faster, and it gives them a chance to grow into it.
Johnson said he entered the Kickers’ practice sessions with an open mind. He felt he did well, and Sawatzky said when Johnson’s USL Academy deal was announced that Johnson trained himself into the opportunity to sign.
Johnson feels his biggest driving factor is his effort.
“Put my head down and work,” he said.
Sawatzky made it clear that, to him, if a player is good enough he’s old enough. And he wouldn’t play someone unless he felt they were good enough, he said.
In turn, both Gallegos and Johnson have not just trained with the Kickers but earned game time, too. Gallegos made his debut with 10 minutes against North Carolina FC on July 21. Johnson appeared for 14 minutes against Toronto.
Gallegos has left the club to begin his time at VCU, which kicked off preseason practice this week. Johnson will continue with the Kickers, and is committed to play at North Carolina. He’s a rising senior at Matoaca, but does not play on the varsity team there.
He’ll be available for Saturday’s game, which will come with an opportunity to move into playoff position as the backstretch of the schedule continues. Richmond (5-6-5) sits in seventh, one spot and two points back of New England (7-7-1).
The top six teams make the USL League One playoffs. Richmond beat New England in April, and again in June. The Kickers expect to have players back who include top scorer Emiliano Terzaghi (nine goals), who didn’t appear at Toronto due to travel hang-ups.
“We're two points out of where we need to be, and we control our destiny against teams that we know we can compete with,” Sawatzky said. “So it's a glorious opportunity against a team that we've already beaten twice."
And as for prospects like Gallegos and Johnson, Sawatzky said there will be more to come. The Kickers are a community team, he said, and so it needs to have players from the local community.
He’s working on strengthening that link.
“We're giving them that opportunity because we want to bridge that gap,” Sawatzky said. “It's a small town with a lot of great people.
“We want to bring it all together."
