Chants of "Na-than Au-ne" filled the Richmond Kickers Saturday night watch party at Triple Crossing downtown on Foushee Street as the center back scored the first of his team's two second-half goals in the 59th minute, and Luke Pavone completed the comeback with an 82nd-minute equalizer to help Richmond earn a 2-2 draw after falling behind early at Greenville Triumph SC.

Greenville (3-4-1, 10 points) jumped out to the early lead when Lucas Coutinho scored in the 3rd minute, and Brandon Fricke got on the end of a cross in the 27th minute to give the home side a cushion.

Richmond (2-1-4, 10 points) looked to have halved the deficit when striker Emiliano Terzaghi scored in the 5th minute of first-half stoppage time, but the forward was ruled offside and the visitors went into the break with a hole to climb out of.

Aune's goal, his second of the season, was created by midfielder Justin Sukow and winger Kharlton Belmar. Sukow played a through ball between two defenders to open up space down the sideline for Belmar, who received the ball near the end line before cutting it back with a well-placed pass to find Aune charging through the 18-yard box in front of goal.

Aune smashed his shot through a crowded box, and wheeled back toward the halfway line, urging his team to continue play and fight for a second.

The equalizer came on the heels of a spell of pressure from the visitors. Sukow picked out Owayne Gordon on the left wing, who found Matthew Bentley in the 6-yard box. Bentley's back-heel effort hit the post, and the ball ricocheted back into play, and Pavone pounced on it to tie things up and earn the point for Richmond.

The shared points leave Greenville and Richmond in a three-way tie on points with Forward Madison for fourth, fifth and sixth in the USL League One standings.

