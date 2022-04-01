Kickers enter Sawatzky's third season confident, with important added depth

Since Darren Sawatzky arrived in Richmond to lead the Kickers in late 2019, the message he’s disseminated has been that it would be a three-year process to get the club to a desired standing.

This year, and the impending season ahead, marks Year 3.

But it’s not quite that simple.

Sawatzky’s first season in charge came in 2020, a year in which the pandemic pushed the start of play back until late July and in which the schedule was truncated in turn. So as he reaches a third season in charge, it’s on the heels of really just one season of a more conventional variety, last year.

Thus, stepping into Year 3, Sawatzky readily acknowledges that he feels the Kickers are not where they need to be quite yet.

Still, there have been signs of progress. Richmond qualified for the playoffs last season for the first time since 2016. And, among the returners from that team this year is reigning two-time USL League One MVP Emiliano Terzaghi — a forward who’s led the league in scoring each of the past two years. Also Akira Fitzgerald, who was named the league’s goalkeeper of the year last season.

But, just as importantly, the club over the course of the offseason worked to layer a foundation of key returners with additional depth. And that depth is what has stuck out most to Sawatzky about his group heading into the opening of a 30-game schedule in the Kickers’ 30th season.

Richmond begins Saturday at City Stadium, a 6:30 p.m. start against FC Tucson.

“The idea is to be two deep at every single spot, with some character and how we play,” said Sawatzky, the Kickers’ head coach and chief sporting officer. “And we're a lot closer to that this year than we've been the last two."

The configuration Richmond enters the season with is a 50-50 mix of old and new. There are 12 returners and 12 newcomers.

In terms of depth, Sawatzky said he feels great at every position. Terzaghi is a centerpiece up front — “you know he's going to score goals,” Sawatzky said. But Sawatzky also believes the Kickers have four or five others around him who can help in the scoring department and take some pressure off.

That’ll include Jonathan Bolanos, who was second on the team with five goals last season. Also Nil Vinyals, a midfielder who led Richmond with four assists — and a player who Sawatzky said has figured out who he really is.

“And I mean that respectfully, because Nil's a wonderful guy,” Sawatzky said. “But we hand the reins to him a little bit, the rhythm and tempo of the game. If he's on, we're on.”

Then Fitzgerald is an anchor at the back of the formation in goal. He, as part of his goalkeeper-of-the-year season, recorded a league-record 89 saves in 2021.

Over the offseason, the 34 year old — who doubles as the Kickers’ goalkeeping coach — agreed to a two-year deal with the club, through 2023. And he feels he’s still getting better.

“I feel like for me I still have heights that I feel like I can reach,” Fitzgerald said.

As a collective, midfielder Matt Bolduc — an elder statesman of the club, entering his sixth season — feels this year’s squad is the strongest the Kickers have had since Sawatzky arrived. And that’s a product of the depth that’s been created.

That depth could help pave the way for greater consistency, especially in the packed weeks that contain multiple games. The first seven days of the season, for instance, includes Saturday’s League One opener, a game at NOVA FC in the U.S. Open Cup on Wednesday and a second League One fixture against Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC on April 9.

The Kickers last season pushed into playoff position with a five-game win streak in late September and October. But they didn’t win consecutive games at any other point of the season.

“Being able to go 60 [minutes], get fresh legs for 30 and then maybe flip it for the next game, I think that's going to be really big for us this year,” Bolduc said. “And that's something that we haven't had, even all the way going back to my first year here in 2017. So I'm excited to see that."

The way the scheduling fell means Saturday will be a third straight bout for the Kickers against FC Tucson dating back to last season. The team fell to Tucson in both its regular-season finale and its playoff opener last year.

Tucson has undergone its share of roster turnover, but Saturday will mark an immediate opportunity for reprisal for Richmond.

“All I'll say is I don't need to motivate the guys, they'll be prepared,” Sawatzky said.

The Kickers, if not quite where Sawatzky feels they need to be stepping into Year 3, seem to be getting there nonetheless.

They tasted the postseason last year, and the continued progress in Sawatzky’s process will be slanted toward the chase of more: a championship.

“We know who we are, we know we’ll be competitive — we’ll be in every game,” Sawatzky said. “The trick’s going to be, ‘Can we take it just up a notch to start chasing stuff?’”