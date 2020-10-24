Kickers fall 2-1 to Chattanooga Red Wolves FC in regular-season finale, complicating hopes of making league final

The second half on Saturday seemed a rollercoaster of emotions for the Kickers. They were coming off a first half when scoring opportunities of substance were scant. They mustered just one shot on goal

But Oalex Anderson, a halftime substitution, provided an immediate spark. The August signee played a ball to Greg Boehme in the opening minute of the second half that Boehme put on goal, but was saved.

Anderson did it again about six minutes later, chipping the ball back to Matthew Bolduc from the end line. Bolduc was able to get a left-footed shot off from the edge of the 18-yard box, but it curled just wide left.

Despite the life from Richmond, Chattanooga (6-5-4) grabbed the lead in the 57th minute, when Greg Hurst — who entered the day tied for second in the league in goals with seven — beat Kickers goalkeeper Akira Fitzgerald one-on-one and knocked the ball, well out of Fitzgerald’s reach, in the net from the left side of the goal.

But Anderson, the spark, was rewarded for his energy shortly thereafter. Bolduc controlled a free kick by Ryley Kraft and whirled a pass back into the box. Anderson caught up to it and headed in the goal to tie the game at 1.