Kickers fall 2-1 to Chattanooga Red Wolves FC in regular-season finale, complicating hopes of making league final

The dagger came swift, but the sting was sharp.
For most of the second half Saturday night, it looked as if the Richmond Kickers could at least salvage a draw against visiting Chattanooga Red Wolves SC, assuring an easier potential path to the USL League One final.
But when Chattanooga’s Marky Hernandez struck a ball from Jason Ramos home in the third minute of extra time, the path became more twisted.
The goal led to a 2-1 Kickers loss in front of a capacity crowd of 875 at City Stadium.
The Kickers (8-6-2) entered Saturday’s match knowing that a win would guarantee them a spot in Friday’s USL League One final at first-place Greenville (S.C.) Triumph. But Richmond, which began the day tied for second place with Union Omaha, could also get in with a draw if Omaha lost or played to a draw against Fort Lauderdale CF, in a game that began later Saturday night.
With a loss, though, Richmond would need both an Omaha loss and a loss or draw from North Texas SC against South Georgia Tormenta FC. Those were the two late games on USL League One’s schedule on the last day of the regular season, kicking off at 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., respectively.
Richmond began the day tied with Union Omaha for second place in the league standings, and seeking its first league final appearance since 2010, as part of the USL Second Division. This year, the spot up for grabs was for a game at first-place Greenville (S.C.) Triumph on Friday. The league postseason consists of just a final this year, instead of a four-team playoff.
The second half on Saturday seemed a rollercoaster of emotions for the Kickers. They were coming off a first half when scoring opportunities of substance were scant. They mustered just one shot on goal
But Oalex Anderson, a halftime substitution, provided an immediate spark. The August signee played a ball to Greg Boehme in the opening minute of the second half that Boehme put on goal, but was saved.
Anderson did it again about six minutes later, chipping the ball back to Matthew Bolduc from the end line. Bolduc was able to get a left-footed shot off from the edge of the 18-yard box, but it curled just wide left.
Despite the life from Richmond, Chattanooga (6-5-4) grabbed the lead in the 57th minute, when Greg Hurst — who entered the day tied for second in the league in goals with seven — beat Kickers goalkeeper Akira Fitzgerald one-on-one and knocked the ball, well out of Fitzgerald’s reach, in the net from the left side of the goal.
But Anderson, the spark, was rewarded for his energy shortly thereafter. Bolduc controlled a free kick by Ryley Kraft and whirled a pass back into the box. Anderson caught up to it and headed in the goal to tie the game at 1.
A second goal wasn’t in the cards, though Richmond subbed in Emiliano Terzaghi in the 78th minute. Terzaghi is the league’s leading goal scorer with 10, but he suffered an ankle injury in last Saturday’s game against South Georgia, and didn’t play in the team’s Wednesday win at Orlando City B.
If the result held, Richmond would only have had to pay attention to the happenings in Omaha. But the Hernadez goal complicated things.
Whatever the outcome, Richmond enjoyed significant progress in its first year under Darren Sawatzky, who was hired as coach and sporting director last November. The team finished next to last in the standings last season.
And, with a stroke of good fortune in the league's final two matchups of the season, the Kickers may not be done yet.
