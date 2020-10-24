Kickers fall 2-1 to Chattanooga Red Wolves FC in regular-season finale, finish short of championship berth

The dagger came swift, but the sting was sharp.

For most of the second half Saturday night, it looked as if the Richmond Kickers could at least salvage a draw against visiting Chattanooga Red Wolves SC, assuring an easier potential path to the USL League One final.

But when Chattanooga’s Marky Hernandez struck a ball from Jason Ramos home in the third minute of extra time, the path became more twisted. Then the path disappeared.

The goal led to a 2-1 Kickers loss in front of a capacity crowd of 875 at City Stadium - a loss that would eventually end their season.

“I commend the guys for working incredibly hard to try to find goals in that game,” said coach Darren Sawatzky. “We had a bit of a different lineup tonight based on injuries and that type of stuff. And I felt like it was enough to get a win tonight.”

The Kickers (8-6-2) entered Saturday’s match knowing that a win would guarantee them a spot in Friday’s USL League One final at first-place Greenville (S.C.) Triumph. But Richmond, which began the day tied for second place with Union Omaha, could also get in with a draw if Omaha lost or played to a draw against Fort Lauderdale CF, in a game that began later Saturday night.