Kickers fall 2-1 to Chattanooga Red Wolves SC in regular-season finale, finish short of championship berth

The dagger came swift, but the sting was sharp.
For most of the second half Saturday night, it looked as if the Richmond Kickers could at least salvage a draw against visiting Chattanooga Red Wolves SC, assuring an easier potential path to the USL League One final.
But when Chattanooga’s Marky Hernandez struck a ball from Jason Ramos home in the third minute of extra time, the path became more twisted. Then the path disappeared.
The goal led to a 2-1 Kickers loss in front of a capacity crowd of 875 at City Stadium - a loss that would eventually end their season.
“I commend the guys for working incredibly hard to try to find goals in that game,” said coach Darren Sawatzky. “We had a bit of a different lineup tonight based on injuries and that type of stuff. And I felt like it was enough to get a win tonight.”
The Kickers (8-6-2) entered Saturday’s match knowing that a win would guarantee them a spot in Friday’s USL League One final at first-place Greenville (S.C.) Triumph. But Richmond, which began the day tied for second place with Union Omaha, could also get in with a draw if Omaha lost or played to a draw against Fort Lauderdale CF, in a game that began later Saturday night.
With a loss, though, Richmond needed both an Omaha loss and a loss or draw from North Texas SC against South Georgia Tormenta FC. Omaha won, clinching its own spot in the championship game and leaving Richmond to settle for fourth. North Texas leapfrogged the Kickers in the standings with its own win Saturday.
Richmond was seeking its first league final appearance since 2010, as part of the USL Second Division.
The second half on Saturday seemed a roller coaster of emotions for the Kickers. They were coming off a first half when scoring opportunities of substance were scant. They mustered just one shot on goal.
But Oalex Anderson, a halftime substitution, provided an immediate spark.
“That’s just me,” he said. “Every time I step foot on the field, I’m going to always give energy. I’m going to always put in an extra 3, 5, 10% just to help the team.”
The August signee played a ball to Greg Boehme in the opening minute of the second half that Boehme put on goal but was saved.
Anderson did it again about six minutes later, chipping the ball back to Matthew Bolduc from the end line. Bolduc was able to get a left-footed shot off from the edge of the 18-yard box, but it curled just wide left.
Chattanooga (6-5-4) grabbed the lead in the 57th minute, when Greg Hurst beat Kickers goalkeeper Akira Fitzgerald and found the net.
But Anderson, the spark, was rewarded for his energy shortly thereafter. Bolduc controlled a free kick by Ryley Kraft and whirled a pass back into the box. Anderson caught up to it and headed in the goal to tie the game at 1.
A second goal wasn’t in the cards, though Richmond subbed in Emiliano Terzaghi in the 78th minute. Terzaghi is the league’s leading goal scorer with 10, but he suffered an ankle injury in last Saturday’s game against South Georgia and didn’t play Wednesday.
The late Hernandez goal then complicated the Kickers’ path to the final, before the path closed later in the night.
Despite the outcome, Richmond enjoyed significant progress in its first year under Sawatzky.
“I’m incredibly proud of this group,” Sawatzky said after the game. “I’m a super passionate guy. And the guys know it, and they know that I’m there for them.
“It’s tough, man, it’s tough. I want another game, I want another game.”
Sawatzky's dream of another game - and a USL League One title - will have to wait.
