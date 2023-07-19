The Richmond Kickers reignited the international friendly annual tradition after five years as they hosted Guatemalan giants Comunicaciones F.C. at City Stadium on Tuesday night.

Before 2018, the Kickers attempted to host a matchup against teams from other clubs from different parts of the world. However, there was a pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic and travel restrictions that followed.

The idea to play against Comunicaciones came about after the team played two matches at City Stadium during last year's preseason tour.

"It's something that's been on our radar for a while," President and Chief Operating Officer Camp Peery said.

The game's atmosphere was different from a usual USL game, as there was a large crowd of Comunicaciones fans in the stands, overpowering the usual Kickers supporters.

"It was a different noise," forward Matthew Bentley said. "It was a different experience but I don't think it made much of a difference to me."

Going into the match, coach Darren Sawatzky had a different starting lineup than what fans are used to, with Emiliano Terzaghi, Akira Fitzgerald and other key players on the bench.

Instead, he used the opportunity to give other players a chance to get some minutes in that they need, and even gave James Sneddon, Landon Johnson, and Otavio Zerbini their first team debuts.

"It's a great growth piece for players that are older in their careers and for the younger players," Sawatzky said. "We started a completely different starting 11 than we did our last league game because some guys needed an opportunity.

The Kickers started off strong in the first half having an early chance seconds into the game, however, they were not able to capitalize early on the opportunities.

Eventually, Comunicaciones began to slowly take control of the game and Juan Anangano opened the score in the 42nd minute served by a corner kick from Jose Contreras.

Comunicaciones used their momentum into the second half and in the 56th minute Rafael Lezcano extended his team's lead to two goals.

In the 59th minute, the Kickers were able to find a response as Bentley received the ball at the top of the penalty spot and calmly shot the ball into the bottom right corner of the net.

"I just focused on hitting the target and it took a little deflection, making it hard on the keeper," he said.

The Kickers were unable to stop the Guatemalan team from scoring two more goals in the 65th and 75th minute but Chandler O'Dwyer was able to find the back of the net in the 89th minute to set the final score 4-2.

The result was not what they wanted, but there were plenty of lessons learned for all the players on the team.

"Those young guys had some really great moments and showed that they can compete," goalkeeper Will Palmquist said. " I think they can take those moments and really build on those and really help us throughout the season."

After seeing the turnout of new fans to the game, it makes Peery and the rest of the organization excited about continuing international friendlies in the future and branching out to more soccer fans in the Richmond community.

"Our intention is to make the international friendly with our pro club a Richmond staple moving forward," Peery said. "I think our fans crave it and it's a unique opportunity to bring some new folks in as well."

