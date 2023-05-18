Kickers midfielder João Gomiero scored a pair of first-half goals, including a jaw-dropping long-range strike from outside the box to put the visitors up early at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, N.C. on Wednesday night, but North Carolina FC stormed back in the second period to down Richmond 3-2.

Look forward to watching this more during Goal of the Week considerations 🥵#NCvRIC pic.twitter.com/1u7FGKxFPs — Richmond Kickers 🦘 (@RichmondKickers) May 17, 2023

Richmond (2-2-4, 10 points) had league-leading North Carolina (6-2-1, 19 points) on the ropes early. Gomiero, who has garnered increased minutes in the absence of injured fellow midfield creator Nil Vinyals, scored his first two goals for the club in the 29th and 32nd minutes.

His first was created by Richmond's high press. Luke Pavone and Matthew Bentley closed down a defender on the ball deep in North Carolina's half to force a turnover.

Gomiero scooped up the loose ball outside the corner of the 18-yard box, flicked it toward goal with his back heel, and lofted a dipping shot over the keeper's outstretched hand and into the far corner of the net.

Just a few minutes later, Simon Fitch made a probing run to the NCFC end line, and received a deft through ball from Kharlton Belmar. Fitch controlled the pass, and found Gomiero waiting in the middle of the box.

The midfielder one-timed his shot to beat the NCFC keeper, and wheeled toward the corner flag to celebrate.

Exquisite setup from Simon Fitch and another lethal finish from João Gomiero 😎#NCvRIC pic.twitter.com/dOrYrl6PEZ — Richmond Kickers 🦘 (@RichmondKickers) May 17, 2023

The home side began to claw back in the 62nd minute when former Kicker Oalex Anderson punished his former club with a goal off the inside of the left post and into the net.

North Carolina midfielder Louis Perez capitalized on a rebounded shot off a save by Kickers keeper Akira Fitzgerald to level things at 2-2 in the 73rd minute.

And just three minutes later, NCFC forward Garrett McLaughlin headed home the go-ahead score to complete the turnaround.

The defeat dropped Richmond to seventh in the 12-team USL League One standings, while NCFC extended its cushion to six points atop the league. Charlotte Independence (3-4-2) is second on 13 points, followed by a five-team bunch between 10 and 12 points.

The Kickers return home Saturday for a 7 p.m. kickoff at City Stadium against 10th-place league debutants Lexington SC (2-1-4, 7 points).

