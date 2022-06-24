Kickers four-match unbeaten streak ends in Henny Derby defeat

The Richmond Kickers four-match unbeaten streak came to an end Thursday night in a 2-1 road defeat at Henny Derby rivals Forward Madison FC.

Richmond (5-4-3, 18 points) took a 1-0 lead in first-half stoppage time. Jalen Crisler pinged a long pass to Jonathan Bolanos on the left wing, who laid the ball off to an onrushing Nil Vinyals. Vinyals dribbled toward the top of the box, and unleashed a shot into the bottom-right corner of the net.

But Madison (4-3-5, 17 pts) equalized and went ahead in a three-minute span. Jeremiah Streng knotted things up at 1-1 in the 79th minute on a one-time shot off an assist by Matheus Cassini. Then Cassini gave Madison the lead for good, scoring in transition off a cross sent into the box by Cyrus Rad.

Despite the loss, Richmond retained first place in USL League One for the time being, sitting one point clear of Madison, Greenville Triumph, North Carolina FC and Chattanooga Red Wolves, all on 17 points.

The Kickers play at FC Tucson (2-2-6, 8 pts) Wednesday at 10 p.m. before returning home to host North Carolina FC July 2 at 7 p.m., with a "Fireworks Extravaganza" set to follow the conclusion of the match.