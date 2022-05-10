Kickers get crack at MLS competition Wednesday, as Charlotte FC visits for U.S. Open Cup bout

For the Kickers, it was an exciting revelation.

The day after they secured a home victory over North Carolina Fusion U-23 in the U.S. Open Cup third round, on an extra-time winner from star Emiliano Terzaghi, the Open Cup round of 32 draw placed them with an intriguing next opponent.

First, the Kickers’ selection in the draw — resting on the pick of an envelope — gave them a second straight Open Cup home game. Then the next envelope that was opened solidified an opportunity that doesn’t come often.

Inside that was the logo of Charlotte FC, an MLS club in its first season. So, in the knockout tournament that pits teams from top tier to amateur against each other, the Kickers were granted a home game against an MLS opponent for the first time in seven years.

“What a great opportunity for these guys,” Kickers chief sporting officer and head coach Darren Sawatzky said Monday.

It’s a game that encapsulates an appeal of the Open Cup: the Kickers, who are in a tie with the Charleston Battery as the longest continuously run professional soccer club in America and who compete in the third-tier USL League one, get a shot at one of the newest clubs in America, that plays at the top tier of U.S. soccer.

At stake is a step closer to a meaningful trophy that the clubs enter Wednesday five wins away from.

Richmond and Charlotte kick off at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at City Stadium.

“We want to put on a good show but, most importantly, we want to win the game and advance,” said Rob Ukrop, the Kickers’ chairman and president. “The charm of the U.S. Open Cup is that just because the MLS has the biggest budgets and the biggest teams doesn’t mean they’re a shoo-in to win.”

The Kickers franchise knows that first hand. Richmond, in 2011, beat two MLS clubs — the Columbus Crew and Sporting Kansas City — back to back on the road to advance to the U.S. Open Cup semifinals.

And Ukrop, early in his own pro playing career, helped Richmond to its lone U.S. Open Cup title, in 1995. The Kickers were an amateur side at the time, but beat three pro teams en route to the championship, culminating with the El Paso Patriots in the title game, on penalty kicks. Ukrop was named the title game MVP.

He still cherishes the friendships he built with members of the group that made that run.

“The shared memories being out there competing with the badge on your chest,” Ukrop said.

Now, the current team is out to create more fond memories of its own. Richmond opened U.S. Open Cup play this year with a 1-0 second-round victory at Northern Virginia FC on April 6, before the 1-0 third-round win over North Carolina Fusion U-23 on April 20.

The U.S. Open Cup made a return this year after a two-year absence due to the pandemic. The Kickers last faced an MLS club in the competition in 2018, a 5-0 loss at the Philadelphia Union. In its last MLS home game, Richmond hosted the Columbus Crew, a 3-1 loss at City Stadium in 2015.

Charlotte FC reached Wednesday by beating another USL League One squad, Greenville Triumph FC, 2-1 in extra time on April 20. The club is 4-6-1 in MLS competition so far.

But the group has registered three clean sheets in its last five MLS games, with a backline that includes Christian Fuchs, who helped Leicester City to the English Premier League title in the 2015-16 season.

Charlotte is a possession-based squad, Sawatzky said. The club possesses the ball 53.3% of the time, which ranks eighth in the 28-team MLS.

“They can have all the possession they want,” Sawatzky said. “We just want to keep them off the scoresheet."

Veteran Kickers goalkeeper Akira Fitzgerald said he expects an electric atmosphere to be the backdrop to Wednesday’s match. There were 4,040 in attendance for the Columbus Crew game in 2015.

It's expected that Wednesday will be one of the Kickers' biggest crowds in the last five seasons.

“I think when we have important matches, the community's always been behind us, giving us a lot of energy,” Fitzgerald said.

The winner of Wednesday’s game will advance to a round of 16 game to be played either May 24 or May 25.

And to Fitzgerald, a win for Richmond would be “huge.”

“It's Richmond vs. Charlotte for me, I don't care about the level,” Sawatzky said. “So, we're trying to win something for the community and to build the history here."