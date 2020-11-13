Kickers' goal-scoring star Emiliano Terzaghi named USL League One MVP

After helping to spearhead the Richmond Kickers’ jaunt up the standings this past season, forward Emiliano Terzaghi was named the USL League One’s most valuable player Friday.
Terzaghi, who the Kickers signed in January, scored 10 of Richmond’s 22 goals this year. That was a league high — he was League One’s Golden Boot winner.
The 30 year old from Buenos Aires, Argentina, helped the Kickers (8-6-2) elevate to fourth in the league standings this year. That’s after they finished ninth, next to last, in the standings last year.
Darren Sawatzky, who was in his first year as Kickers head coach and sporting director, said in an interview after the season that he doesn’t believe the club could’ve landed a better person than Terzaghi to lead its scoring efforts.
"With [club chairman] Rob Ukrop as the top of the pyramid in our team, we want good character guys,” Sawatzky said. “So one of the things that we do when we start to look at players is we interview them as human beings first. And Emiliano is about as humble as they come.
“And whenever you have somebody that's humble and willing to work for other people, and is a good character in your community, you have a good building block.”
Richmond, backed by Terzaghi’s presence and goal-scoring prowess, was on the cusp of making the USL League One final on the final day of the season. A win against Chattanooga Red Wolves SC that day, Oct. 24, would’ve put the Kickers in, to face first-place Greenville (S.C.) Triumph SC.
But they fell 2-1, which ultimately led to the fourth-place finish. Terzaghi was limited at the end of the year due to an ankle injury suffered against South Georgia Tormenta FC on Oct. 17. He missed an Oct. 21 game at Orlando City B, then wasn’t substituted on until the 78th minute of the finale.
Earlier in the season, though, Terzaghi went on a run that included eight goals in seven games. The Kickers won five of those contests, and each was decided by one goal.
Before coming to Richmond, Terzaghi was with San Martín de Burzaco of Primera C in Argentina. Terzaghi played the lion’s share of his career with Club Atlético Banfield of the Primera División in Argentina before that.
Terzaghi was the first Kickers player to score double-digit goals since Yudai Imura in 2016.
The League One MVP award is decided by club technical staff and executives. Terzaghi won with 53% of the vote, over Greenville forward Alex Morrell and Greenville goalkeeper Dallas Jaye.
Terzaghi “was an incredible professional and a great leader,” Ukrop said, “a quiet leader, just based on work ethic."
