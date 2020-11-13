Kickers' goal-scoring star Emiliano Terzaghi named USL League One MVP

After helping to spearhead the Richmond Kickers’ jaunt up the standings this past season, forward Emiliano Terzaghi was named the USL League One’s most valuable player Friday.

Terzaghi, who the Kickers signed in January, scored 10 of Richmond’s 22 goals this year. That was a league high — he was League One’s Golden Boot winner.

The 30 year old from Buenos Aires, Argentina, helped the Kickers (8-6-2) elevate to fourth in the league standings this year. That’s after they finished ninth, next to last, in the standings last year.

Darren Sawatzky, who was in his first year as Kickers head coach and sporting director, said in an interview after the season that he doesn’t believe the club could’ve landed a better person than Terzaghi to lead its scoring efforts.

"With [club chairman] Rob Ukrop as the top of the pyramid in our team, we want good character guys,” Sawatzky said. “So one of the things that we do when we start to look at players is we interview them as human beings first. And Emiliano is about as humble as they come.

“And whenever you have somebody that's humble and willing to work for other people, and is a good character in your community, you have a good building block.”