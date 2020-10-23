Kickers head into regular-season finale Saturday with chance to make league final

In a phone interview on the day that his hiring was announced, in early November of last year, Richmond Kickers coach and sporting director Darren Sawatzky was direct about what he was after.

His new undertaking in Richmond would be about having a winner, he said. Speaking on his goals in his first year, Sawatzky said he wasn’t going to beat around the bush: the Kickers would chase a trophy in 2020.

Fast-forward a year, and Sawatzky’s team is in a position to do just that.

After finishing next to last in the USL League One standings last season, Sawatzky has Richmond (8-5-2) on the precipice of playing in the league final in his first year. It all comes down to Saturday’s regular-season finale, which will begin at 6:30 p.m. at City Stadium against Chattanooga Red Wolves SC (5-5-4).

It’s win and they’re in, though there are a couple scenarios through which Richmond can grab a spot with a loss or draw.

Sawatzky reiterated Friday that he came to Richmond to win things. And, if things go as the Kickers would like, they’re just two wins away from winning it all.