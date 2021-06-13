Kickers hold Forward Madison to scoreless draw on road

The Richmond Kickers secured their fourth clean sheet of the season Saturday night in Wisconsin, as the Reds held Forward Madison FC to a scoreless draw.
Richmond keeper Akira Fitzgerald had one save, but his goal was largely untroubled thanks to a stout effort from center back Ivan Magalhaes and the rest of the Kickers back line. Midfielder Jonathan Bolanos forced a good save out of Madison keeper Chris Brady in the first half, and winger Oalex Anderson nearly scored on an explosive run with about 10 minutes to play until a key clearance by Madison’s last defender.
The point kept Richmond (3-2-3) in sixth place in USL League One on 11 points, one behind fifth-place Madison (3-3-1) on 12. Richmond next hosts league-leaders Union Omaha (5-2-1, 17 points) Saturday at 6:30 p.m.
(804) 649-6555
Twitter: @ZachJoachim