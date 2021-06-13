Kickers hold Forward Madison to scoreless draw on road

Richmond keeper Akira Fitzgerald had one save, but his goal was largely untroubled thanks to a stout effort from center back Ivan Magalhaes and the rest of the Kickers back line. Midfielder Jonathan Bolanos forced a good save out of Madison keeper Chris Brady in the first half, and winger Oalex Anderson nearly scored on an explosive run with about 10 minutes to play until a key clearance by Madison’s last defender.