Kickers, other USL teams to undergo training and education after Landon Donovan pulls team off field in response to homophobic slur

“I think it’s pretty powerful what Landon did, this is a pretty tumultuous time in our country. We 100% support everybody, we’re a pretty diverse team here, and we don't want any of our guys to ever feel that way.”

The incident occurred amid the backdrop of another slur directed at a San Diego player. Just a week earlier, the N-word was directed at the Loyal’s Elijah Martin by LA Galaxy II defender Omar Ontiveros. The Galaxy parted ways with Ontiveros two days later. San Diego finished that match but ultimately asked the USL to be allowed to forfeit the 1-1 draw.

The USL also announced it will work with the USL Players Association and both the Championship and League One Boards of Governors to “institute increased sanctions for players and coaches found to have used foul and abusive language.”

The Institute for Sport and Social Justice holds partnerships with the NFL, MLB, NBA, MLS and NASCAR. It is made up of former athletes and aims to provide impactful strategies designed to address social issues.

The training administered to the Kickers and other USL teams will include interactive lectures which address issues such as: power and privilege, the workplace impact of unconscious bias, the power of language and symbolism, and intersectionality and allyship, among others, according to the USL announcement.