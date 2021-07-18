Kickers' persistence rewarded in long night at City Stadium, with 1-1 result against Fort Lauderdale CF

Within the Richmond Kickers’ locker room at City Stadium Saturday night, during a weather delay that stretched about an hour and 40 minutes long, Darren Sawatzky kept his players at a steady idle as they waited to resume against visiting Fort Lauderdale CF.
As bold bolts of lightning burst in the nighttime sky beyond the reaches of the stadium, extending the stoppage ever longer, Sawatzky, the Kickers’ coach and chief sporting officer, stepped in the locker room at regular five- to 10-minute intervals asking the players, “Are you ready? You ready?”
“He just kept us focused and know that we're going to get a point tonight, or three,” Kickers forward Oalex Anderson said.
Richmond found itself down a goal at the time. But from the time the Kickers stepped back onto the field out of the delay, to cheers from the fans who remained, they seemed to hold a clear advantage in energy.
They bounced around in warmups as “I Can See Clearly Now” played over the stadium speakers, as the storm passed. Then when play restarted, at 10:04 p.m., the Kickers were the clear aggressors.
They earned multiple opportunities in front of the Fort Lauderdale net, and finally were rewarded with a goal by star forward Emiliano Terzaghi in the 86th minute. It brought Richmond level, and that’s how it ended, a 1-1 draw.
And the Kickers walked away with a point, something to show for a long night’s work.
“We came back after the delay with a lot of energy, a lot of passion and we should be doing that more consistently,” Terzaghi said.
The stats showed it, too. The Kickers (4-4-4) won the possession battle, 60.3% to 39.7%. And they got off 14 shots to Fort Lauderdale’s five.
It was a game in which, after the delay, it seemed a Richmond goal was destiny, with the amount of chances that were created. That included three corner kicks in the span of seven minutes, from the 64th through the 71st.
Sawatzky brought on fresh legs soon after, with three substitutions, that included Anderson for Jonathan Bolanos in the 72nd minute.
Anderson said after the game that Sawatzky has told him to link up with Terzaghi more often. Terzaghi, last year’s USL League One MVP and Golden Boot winner, entered Saturday’s game with a team-high six goals, tied for third in the league.
And Anderson followed orders to a tee with just about four minutes left before stoppage time. In an efficient run of attack, Kickers goalkeeper Akira Fitzgerald hit Nil Vinyals with a long throw in. Vinyals pushed and, just past midfield, passed forward to Anderson on the left wing.
Anderson worked from out wide, to just beyond the boundary of the 18-yard box, before lofting a strike to Terzaghi. Terzaghi, on one touch, redirected the ball in from just about 7 yards out, for the equalizer. It was his fourth goal in his last three games.
“He knew that the keeper wasn't going to react to the touch,” Terzaghi said of Anderson. “So it was a great play, everything happened the way it should've.”
The delivery was something the Kickers work on every day in training, Anderson said.
And it allowed Richmond to salvage a point — the group has now gone five straight games at home with at least a point in hand, with three wins and two draws in that span.
Fort Lauderdale (5-7-3) took the lead early, after lightning earlier in the evening pushed the start time from its scheduled 6:30 to almost a quarter after 7.
It was a quick, and smooth, build-up for Fort Lauderdale, off a throw-in. And Richmond didn’t recover fast enough, Sawatzky said.
Shaan Hundal pushed upfield and played left to Braxton Najib, who dished the ball back to Hundal. Hundal then teed it up for Mitchell Curry, who fired past Fitzgerald in the sixth minute.
“They caught us,” Sawatzky said. “It was a good goal by them, very methodical.”
Still, the Kickers, by the time play stopped at around 10:50 p.m., seemed to emerge with the clear upperhand for how they controlled the proceedings. As Terzaghi put it, “We didn't deserve to lose. We didn't deserve to tie.”
Sawatzky said Friday that he felt the second half of his team’s previous game, a 3-2 win against North Texas SC on July 3, was a turning point.
Saturday, then, was a stepping stone, he said. He was happy with how his team performed, a group coming into its own.
Richmond will look for continued progression with a quick turnaround ahead, at North Carolina FC on Wednesday.
“We're getting at a point that we’re starting to take form,” Anderson said. “And we just need to stick together and trust one another going forward. And the results will come."
