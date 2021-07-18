Kickers' persistence rewarded in long night at City Stadium, with 1-1 result against Fort Lauderdale CF

And the Kickers walked away with a point, something to show for a long night’s work.

“We came back after the delay with a lot of energy, a lot of passion and we should be doing that more consistently,” Terzaghi said.

The stats showed it, too. The Kickers (4-4-4) won the possession battle, 60.3% to 39.7%. And they got off 14 shots to Fort Lauderdale’s five.

It was a game in which, after the delay, it seemed a Richmond goal was destiny, with the amount of chances that were created. That included three corner kicks in the span of seven minutes, from the 64th through the 71st.

Sawatzky brought on fresh legs soon after, with three substitutions, that included Anderson for Jonathan Bolanos in the 72nd minute.

Anderson said after the game that Sawatzky has told him to link up with Terzaghi more often. Terzaghi, last year’s USL League One MVP and Golden Boot winner, entered Saturday’s game with a team-high six goals, tied for third in the league.

And Anderson followed orders to a tee with just about four minutes left before stoppage time. In an efficient run of attack, Kickers goalkeeper Akira Fitzgerald hit Nil Vinyals with a long throw in. Vinyals pushed and, just past midfield, passed forward to Anderson on the left wing.