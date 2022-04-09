Kickers play to draw against Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC

For the Kickers, Saturday marked the end of a taxing opening week of the season — three games in the span of a week.

And Saturday’s bout, at City Stadium against Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC, came after what was a physical U.S. Open Cup game at Northern Virginia FC on Wednesday.

So players were tired, both mentally and physically, Kickers head coach and sporting director Darren Sawatzky acknowledged.

But in a grind-it-out tussle that featured eight yellow cards, Richmond recovered from a first-half deficit to level the score on a header from two-time reigning USL League One MVP Emiliano Terzaghi in the 55th minute.

A second goal never came, but after the packed week, the Kickers were content to take the point in a 1-1 draw.

“Being able to come back to get a point at home is important. We never want to lose at home,” defender Jalen Crisler said.

“So being able to do that is obviously a good sign. But at the same time I think we could’ve gotten more out of this game.”

For the Kickers (1-1-0), Saturday extended an unbeaten string at City Stadium to 15 games.

The Hailstorm (0-1-0) sprinted to the lead with a quick sequence in the 37th minute. Jerry Desdunes made a run and dumped off to former Kicker Denso Ulysse. Ulysse then chipped the ball to Ethan Vanacore-Decker from just outside the left side of the 18-yard box.

Vanacore-Decker collected the ball and fired from about 18 yards out into the top right corner of the net to make it 1-0.

That’s where the score stood at the break, though Richmond controlled possession.

One of the Kickers’ best chances came in the 29th minute, when Nil Vinyals fed to Matt Bolduc, whose run in front of goal was thwarted by Hailstorm goalkeeper Daniel Faundez.

In the 43rd minute, Matthew Bentley launched from deep, some 30 yards out. Faundez blocked the shot, but it ricochted toward Terzaghi. Terzaghi caught the ricochet, but Faundez blocked that, too.

Finally, Richmond broke through in the 55th minute when Crisler headed a Nathan Aune throw-in toward Terzaghi, who flicked the ball over Faundez for a goal, unleashing a hearty cheer and a plume of red smoke from the Red Army Kickers supporters section.

The set piece was something the Kickers have worked on, Crisler said, and went on to execute with deft precision.

It also was Terzaghi’s 30th goal in two-plus seasons with the Kickers, adding to his League One all-time record.

Overall, Crisler felt the Kickers created the better chances Saturday.

But the Hailstorm, playing their first season, held tight and kept the matchup at a draw.

Richmond will now get a week off before traveling to play Chattanooga Red Wolves SC next Saturday.

“We’ll take the point and we’ll move on,” Sawatzky said.