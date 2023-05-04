A 2-2-1 start to USL League One play and valiant effort against an MLS side in the US Open Cup third round hardly constitutes a lackluster beginning to the season.

But for head coach and sporting director Darren Sawatzky's Richmond Kickers, the stars had yet to totally align -- until now, ahead of Friday's 7 p.m. game at City Stadium against Union Omaha (2-2-1, level with Richmond for fifth in League One standings).

Three elements -- goals, weather and the presence of longtime keeper Akira Fitzgerald -- alluded Richmond to begin its 2023 slate.

Fitzgerald missed a string of games while on paternity leave. The Kickers netted just two goals in their first four league games. And a horrid run of luck with the weather saw multiple delays which inhibited Richmond and its fans from fully enjoying some strong home turnouts.

But now, the Kickers have momentum and the goals are beginning to flow after a 3-1 road win Saturday over reigning league champs South Georgia Tormenta FC (3-0-4).

Fitzgerald has been back for the last couple games to reinforce cohesion in a back line led by USL League One Team of the Week honoree, center back Nathan Aune.

And Friday's forecast calls for sunshine and 70-plus degree conditions.

"We know we're getting there," Sawatzky said on Thursday. "There are phases of the season, and we've entered a phase where we're starting to get more complete.

"Usually when you build teams, the last thing to come is scoring goals. ... And we're starting to get more dangerous."

Richmond, which finished the 2022 regular season atop the USL League One table before falling out of the playoffs, is finding its rhythm as new pieces like forwards Kharlton Belmar and Matthew Bentley become more integrated, Sawatzky said.

"It's a process, we want to be the best version of ourselves after 32 games," the coach said. "So as long as we keep progressing, we're happy."

On the opposite end of the pitch, Richmond has been solid to start the year with three clean sheets and just three goals allowed in five league contests.

Backup keeper Will Palmquist proved an effective replacement for Fitzgerald, easily the longest-tenured Kicker, for a time.

"Akira and Will have both been excellent in goal, their communication has been great," Sawatzky said.

"(Center back) Dakota (Barnathan) is being exactly who he is, and Nathan Aune has grown into the man that he is. Those two guys at center back, that's as good of a pairing as we've had. And the young guns on the flanks (Simon Fitch and Michael Hornsby) have been very good for us."

Aune, who scored in the seventh minute against South Georgia, echoed his coach in lauding Fitzgerald's communication. The defender praised the veteran keeper for how his presence percolates through the entire back line.

"Akira's a very good communicator, definitely helps when you're playing center back and you hear someone behind you telling you what your next move should be, it makes it easy for me to make up my mind," Aune said.

The defender added similar praise for Palmquist, who oversaw two early-season clean sheets against Charlotte Independence and Greenville Triumph SC, both currently ahead of the Kickers in second and third place, respectively.

"As far as the back line, it's just something we continue to work on, communicating and getting people in the right spots," Aune said.

"Having a goalkeeper that can see the field and explain things to you is super helpful as a center back."

In Omaha, Sawatzky sees a talented opposition with plenty of pieces that have moved down from higher levels like the USL Championship and MLS.

In terms of the standings, it's a key game with the two teams neck-and-neck in the middle of the table, though Richmond has at least one and as many as three games in hand on the sides currently leading the 12-team pack.

And with more than 3,000 presale tickets already sold and the fortuitous forecast for Friday, the coach joked that the "weather gods" had Richmond eat a couple tough breaks early in the year so that the way ahead is clear.

So it's full speed ahead for Sawatzky, Aune and Co.

"We had a good culture coming in," Aune said.

"Battling back, we've had three or four weather delays, it's easy to make excuses or come up with something, our travel has been a little interesting sometimes. But we don't think about that. We focus on the game, and I would say that's a good tell to having a good group."

